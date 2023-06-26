Technology News

Amazfit Pop 3R Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Amazfit Pop 3R will go on sale in India on June 29.

Amazfit Pop 3R Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Amazfit Pop 3R has an inbuilt mic and speaker to receive calls

  • It is claimed to offer over 100 unspecified sports modes
  • Amazfit Pop 3 is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life
  • It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Amazfit Pop 3R smartwatch has been listed on the company's website in India and will go on sale in the country soon. The device sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The watch supports both iOS and Android smartphones and is equipped with an inbuilt microphone for receiving phone calls over Bluetooth. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is claimed to offer 12 days of battery llife. Amazfit has announced the new smartwatch days after launching two smartwatch models — the Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro.

Amazfit Pop 3R price, availability in India

Amazfit Pop 3R price in India is set at Rs. 3,499 and the device will be sold via Flipkart and the company's website starting on June 29.

The smartwatch is available with three different strap options. The strap variants include Black, Black Premium and Black Metallic.

Amazfit Pop 3R specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit Pop 3R sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed in a round metallic chassis. It is claimed to offer over 100 unspecified sports modes. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling using a connected smartphone. For health and fitness, the smartwatch is equipped with a heart rate monitor, support for SpO2 level tracking and a stress monitor.

The smartwatch has an inbuilt microphone and a speaker, making it easier to receive calls received on the connected smartphone. The company states that it offers support for 100 watch faces. More features supported on the smartwatch include weather forecast, stopwatch, Find my Watch, Find my Phone, and call and SMS notifications.

The Amazfit Pop 3 is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal use, while the smartwatch takes 90 minutes to be fully charged. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. it measures 45.5x45.5x10.8mm and weighs 55.48g, according to the company.

