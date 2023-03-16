Technology News

Amazfit GTR Mini With 1.28-inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Amazfit GTR Mini is priced at Rs. 10,999.

Updated: 16 March 2023 17:11 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTR Mini is offered in Midnight Black, Misty Pink, and Ocean Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR Mini is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life
  • The newly launched smartwatch weighs about 24.6 grams
  • The Amazfit GTR Mini features 120 sports modes

Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch with a 1.28-inch round display has been launched in India alongside the US, UK, and EU markets. The watch can be considered a smaller variant of the Amazfit GTR 4, which launched in September 2022, with a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display and over 150 sports modes. The Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch is the brand's smallest round dial watch yet, with a claimed battery life of up to 20 days and features like GPS, health monitoring, and more. It is expected to be available for purchase in the country soon.

Amazfit GTR Mini price in India, availability

Although the sale date for the Amazfit GTR Mini in India hasn't been confirmed yet, the smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 10,999. It will be exclusively available through Amazon, the company has confirmed.

The GTR Mini smartwatch by Amazfit is offered in three colour options - Midnight Black, Misty Pink, and Ocean Blue.

Amazfit GTR Mini specifications, features

With a round dial and a 1.28-inch HD AMOLED display with 326 PPI protected by curved glass, the Amazfit GTR Mini weighs 24.6 grams and has a 9.25mm thick stainless-steel frame. Its glazed back dons the same colour as the strap, which depends on the colour variant.

The new Portrait mode allows users to upload three of their favourite photos to the watch face, providing an alternating personal touch every time the display is turned on. The Amazfit GTR Mini also comes with a selection of more than 80 watch faces.

Amazfit's latest smartwatch is powered by a dual-core Huangshan 2S chipset and runs the Zepp OS 2.0. The Amazfit GTR Mini comes with the advanced BioTrackerTM PPG optical sensor that provides insights into heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level.

When 24-hour health monitoring is turned on, the Amazfit GTR Mini will alert you of any abnormal readings, such as high or low heart rates, low SpO2 levels, or high stress levels, and will also recommend stress-relieving breathing exercises. Users can assess all three metrics at the same with a single tap and get results in as little as 15 seconds with the One-tap Measuring function.

It is also equipped with GPS connectivity and supports over 120 sports modes and smart recognition. The Amazfit GTR Mini is also 5 ATM water-resistant, which means it can withstand the equivalent of up to 50 meters of water pressure, making it usable during swimming.

The ExerSense feature included in the wearable allows smart recognition of seven exercise types, including Outdoor Running, Outdoor Cycling, and more. Users can share their workout data with a variety of fitness communities and smartphone apps, such as Strava, Relive, Adidas Running, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The Amazfit GTR Mini has a 280 mAh lithium polymer battery that is said to last up to 20 days in battery saver mode or 14 days with normal use, on a single charge.

Dial Shape Round
