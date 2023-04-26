Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition was launched by the company in the US on Tuesday. The smartwatch makes its debut, months after the Amazfit GTR 4 was launched in November 2022. It features a refreshed design, but most of the hardware specifications and features are similar to the regular Amazfit GTR 4. It sports a one-piece glass-ceramic rear panel and a stainless steel frame. The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS support for real-time GPS tracking.

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price, availability

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The smartwatch is sold in a single Infinite Black colourway.

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED display with a tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features 200 watch faces with always-on functionality. The new Amazfit smartwatches feature dual-band GPS technology for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation. The watch also allows users to import route files and navigate them in real-time.

The Amazfit GTR 4 supports 154 sports modes that include cycling, running, walking swimming, and indoor sports. It is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels. It also supports sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and health reminders.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It also has music storage that let users control music streaming on their smartphones, supports OTA updates via Wi-Fi, events reminder, To Do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone.

The Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition packs a 475mAh battery that is said to last for up to 14 days of normal use and up to 50 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It measures 46.5x46.5x11.2mm and weighs 49 g.

