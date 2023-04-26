Technology News

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Frame Launched: All Details

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition will be sold in a single Infinite Black colour option.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2023 16:14 IST
Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Frame Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Amazfit US

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition smartwatch price is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500)

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition offers GPS functionality
  • The smartwatch offers up to 14 days of battery backup
  • Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition was launched by the company in the US on Tuesday. The smartwatch makes its debut, months after the Amazfit GTR 4 was launched in November 2022. It features a refreshed design, but most of the hardware specifications and features are similar to the regular Amazfit GTR 4. It sports a one-piece glass-ceramic rear panel and a stainless steel frame. The watch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS support for real-time GPS tracking.

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price, availability

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The smartwatch is sold in a single Infinite Black colourway.

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED display with a tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features 200 watch faces with always-on functionality. The new Amazfit smartwatches feature dual-band GPS technology for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation. The watch also allows users to import route files and navigate them in real-time.

The Amazfit GTR 4 supports 154 sports modes that include cycling, running, walking swimming, and indoor sports. It is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels. It also supports sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and health reminders.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It also has music storage that let users control music streaming on their smartphones, supports OTA updates via Wi-Fi, events reminder, To Do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone.

The Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition packs a 475mAh battery that is said to last for up to 14 days of normal use and up to 50 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It measures 46.5x46.5x11.2mm and weighs 49 g. 

 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Infinite Black
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition, Amazfit, Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Solana Labs to Soon Let Users Search for Blockchain-Related Info via ChatGPT Plugin: Details
Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Frame Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  2. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  3. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How Much Apple Store Employees Are Reportedly Earning in India
  6. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  7. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Sign in to One Account From Four Additional Phones
  9. The Flash Out June 16, Watch the Second Trailer Now
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 11 Series Launch Set for May 10, Realme 11 5G Purportedly Bags China 3C Certification
  2. Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Frame Launched: All Details
  3. Solana Labs to Soon Let Users Search for Blockchain-Related Info via ChatGPT Plugin: Details
  4. Japan's Ispace Says Bid to Make First Commercial Moon Landing Failed After Likely Crash
  5. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range, Connected Car Features Launched in India: All Details
  6. China Unveils Plan to Build Magpie Bridge-2 Relay Satellite System for Space Exploration: Report
  7. Poco F5 India Launch Date Set for May 9, Price, Specifications Tipped
  8. Web3 Apps May Benefit From Court Ruling That Called Apple’s Ban on Third-Party Payments ‘Unlawful’
  9. Funko Fusion Teaser Promises Cross-Over Game Featuring The Umbrella Academy, Jurassic World and More
  10. Anime Luminary Masao Maruyama Warns Japan’s Top Spot Is at Risk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.