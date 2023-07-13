Technology News

Boult Crown Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Apple Watch Ultra-Like Design Debuts in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Crown price in India is set at Rs. 1,499

Highlights
  • Boult Crown sports a zinc-alloy metallic frame
  • The smartwatch's display offers up to 900nits peak brightness
  • The Boult Crown supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Boult Crown smartwatch has been launched in India with a very Apple Watch Ultra-like design. The smartwatch sports a 1.95-inch HD display, that offers a peak brightness of up to 900 nits. The wearable comes equipped with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health trackers including a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitoring. It gets Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and features a dedicated mic and speaker for calling. The smartwatch has a Zinc-Alloy metallic frame and a rotating crown button.

Boult Crown smartwatch price in India

Boult Crown price in India is set at Rs. 1,499 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in four colour shades - Black, Orange, Yellow, and Blue.

Boult Crown specifications, features

The new smartwatch from Boult sports a Zinc-Alloy metallic frame with a rectangular dial and a rotating crown. The Boult Crown features a 1.95-inch HD display offering a peak brightness of up to 900 nits. Along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support, the watch also has a dedicated mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling. Users can also sync contacts on this watch.

Boult's Crown smartwatch comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate tracker, blood-pressure monitor as well as a female health tracker, activity tracker and sleep tracking. Additionally, it also gets support for over 100 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. There is a dedicated button for sports mode. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces and eight different UI's for the smartwatch. Moreover, the watch also has AI voice assistance and Find My Phone features.

Other features on the Boult smartwatch include an inbuilt alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather notifications, sedentary reminders, and inbuilt mini games. The Boult Crown also offers smart notifications for messages, calls, and other apps from a connected smartphone. As per Boult, the smartwatch is IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Boult Crown Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Apple Watch Ultra-Like Design Debuts in India: All Details
