NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch has been unveiled in India in five different colour options. The smartwatch is priced under Rs. 2,500. The Noise smartwatch sports a 1.4-inch round AMOLED display with HD resolution. It features Bluetooth calling and a metallic dial. The NoiseFit Twist Pro comes with several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and more. The smartwatch is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch is available at a special price of Rs. 2,199. It is live for sale on the NoiseFit website.

The latest smartwatch from Noise comes in five different colour variants — Classic Black, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Jet Black and Metal Blue.

NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution (240x240 pixels). The smartwatch has a metallic dial, comes in silicone and leather strap options and sports two physical side buttons. The latest offering from the Indian brand supports Bluetooth calling powered by ‘True Sync' technology, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has more than 100 customisable watch faces and 120 sports modes including running, cycling, and trekking. It is also equipped with health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

The NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery which is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge with typical usage. However, on standby mode, it is claimed to last up to 25 days. The listing for the product on the official website says that the smartwatch takes around two hours to get fully charged. Furthermore, users can also track their activities, record data and more via the NoiseFit app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Other features of the watch include ‘find my device', camera shutter, world clock, remote music control, wrist awake and more.

