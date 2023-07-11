Technology News

NoiseFit Twist Pro Smartwatch With 1.4-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

NoiseFit Twist Pro is available in Classic Black, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Jet Black and Metal Blue colour options

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

The price for NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch in India is set at Rs. 2,199

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The smartwatch offers 100+ watch faces to choose from
  • NoiseFit Twist Pro is IP68-rated for water resistance

NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch has been unveiled in India in five different colour options. The smartwatch is priced under Rs. 2,500. The Noise smartwatch sports a 1.4-inch round AMOLED display with HD resolution. It features Bluetooth calling and a metallic dial. The NoiseFit Twist Pro comes with several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and more. The smartwatch is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch is available at a special price of Rs. 2,199. It is live for sale on the NoiseFit website.

The latest smartwatch from Noise comes in five different colour variants — Classic Black, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Jet Black and Metal Blue.

NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution (240x240 pixels). The smartwatch has a metallic dial, comes in silicone and leather strap options and sports two physical side buttons. The latest offering from the Indian brand supports Bluetooth calling powered by ‘True Sync' technology, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has more than 100 customisable watch faces and 120 sports modes including running, cycling, and trekking. It is also equipped with health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

The NoiseFit Twist Pro smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery which is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge with typical usage. However, on standby mode, it is claimed to last up to 25 days. The listing for the product on the official website says that the smartwatch takes around two hours to get fully charged. Furthermore, users can also track their activities, record data and more via the NoiseFit app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Other features of the watch include ‘find my device', camera shutter, world clock, remote music control, wrist awake and more. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
Strap Colour Classic Black, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Jet Black and Metal Blue
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
