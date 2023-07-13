Honor Watch 4 smartwatch has been unveiled in China in three different colour options. The smartwatch sports a square 1.75-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It offers Bluetooth calling and supports over 400 watch faces. The Honor Watch 4 comes with several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. It also gets a sleep tracker and carries a 5-ATM water resistance rating. This affordable smartwatch also comes with e-SIM connectivity, allowing users to make calls directly from the watch.

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch price

The newly launched Honor Watch 4 smartwatch is available at a special price of CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 10,850) in China. It is up for sale on the Honor China website. The smartwatch from Honor comes in three different colour variants — Obsidian Black, Morning Glow Gold, and Cloud Water Blue.

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch specifications, features

Honor Watch 4 smartwatch sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that offers HD resolution (450 x 390 pixels). The smartwatch has one physical side button. It supports Bluetooth calling and comes with e-SIM technology, that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and supports more than 400 customisable watch faces. The Honor Watch 4 comes equipped with 97 sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling. The wearable also features smart health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It is also water resistant, and comes with a 5-ATM rating.

The Honor Watch 4 houses a 451mAh battery, that is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge with typical usage. The listing for the product says that the smartwatch takes around two hours to fully charge. Other features of the watch include NFC support, along with easy OTA software upgrades. Notably, the watch functions only with the phones running Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and above. The watch measures 45.3mm×39.1mm×11.2mm and weighs 48g.

