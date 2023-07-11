Technology News
  Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 TWS earphones are available in Calm Beige, Jet Black, Snow White, and Space Blue colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2023 16:46 IST
Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 earphones price is set at Rs. 999

Highlights
  • Noise Air Buds Mini 2 feature a 50ms low latency mode
  • The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 have 13mm dynamic drivers

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The latest affordable TWS headset from the Indian brand is priced priced under Rs. 1,000 and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and with fast charging support. They are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case. They are available in four colour shades namely Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, and Calm Beige. Noise says the earphones feature a 50ms low latency mode and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 price in India, availability

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 price in India is set at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store in Calm Beige, Jet Black, Snow White, and Space Blue colour options.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 will compete with Boult Audio AirBass Y1, and boAt Airdopes 111 in this price bracket.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 specifications, features

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 earphones feature a stem-like design and are equipped with 13mm drivers. The earphones offer a 50ms low latency mode while gaming. These earphones have an IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The newly launched Noise Air Buds Mini 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a range of up to 10m.

The TWS earphones from Noise support fast pairing using the company's Hyper Sync technology. The earphones are equipped with four microphones with environmental noise cancellation for voice calls, according to the company.

Additionally, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. They also come with the company's "Instacharge" technology, that is said to provide up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge. The charging case is equipped with an LED charging indicator and USB Type-C port. 

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Noise Air Buds Mini 2, Noise, Noise Air Buds Mini 2 price in India, Noise Air Buds Mini 2 features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details
