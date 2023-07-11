Noise Air Buds Mini 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The latest affordable TWS headset from the Indian brand is priced priced under Rs. 1,000 and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and with fast charging support. They are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case. They are available in four colour shades namely Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, and Calm Beige. Noise says the earphones feature a 50ms low latency mode and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 price in India, availability

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 price in India is set at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store in Calm Beige, Jet Black, Snow White, and Space Blue colour options.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 will compete with Boult Audio AirBass Y1, and boAt Airdopes 111 in this price bracket.

Noise Air Buds Mini 2 specifications, features

The Noise Air Buds Mini 2 earphones feature a stem-like design and are equipped with 13mm drivers. The earphones offer a 50ms low latency mode while gaming. These earphones have an IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The newly launched Noise Air Buds Mini 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a range of up to 10m.

The TWS earphones from Noise support fast pairing using the company's Hyper Sync technology. The earphones are equipped with four microphones with environmental noise cancellation for voice calls, according to the company.

Additionally, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. They also come with the company's "Instacharge" technology, that is said to provide up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge. The charging case is equipped with an LED charging indicator and USB Type-C port.

