Fitbit Charge 6 With Improved Heart Rate Tracking, GPS Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Fitbit Charge 6 is equipped with a menstrual cycle tracker.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 September 2023 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 6 is offered in Coral, Obsidian and Porcelain colour options

Highlights
  • Fitbit Charge 6 comes with the always-on display feature
  • The smartwatch supports more than 40 sports modes
  • The Fitbit Charge 6 is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life
Fitbit Charge 6 was launched on Thursday in the US. The smart wearable is also expected to launch in India soon, as per the Fitbit India website. It succeeds the Fitbit Charge 5, which was released in August 2021. This fitness tracker comes with an improved heart rate tracking monitor that is claimed to offer better accuracy. The smartwatch also supports other health monitoring features including a menstrual cycle tracker and comes equipped with multiple sports modes. It also supports GPS and is offered in three colour options.

Fitbit Charge 6 price, availability

Offered in Coral, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options, the Fitbit Charge 6 is priced at $159.95 (roughly Rs. 13,300) in the US. It is currently available for pre-orders through the Fitbit website and will go on sale starting October 12.

Fitbit Charge 6 specifications

Fitbit Charge 6 comes with a rectangular colour touchscreen with an always-on display feature. The body is built with aluminium and resin, while the band is made out of silicone, with an aluminium buckle.

The smartwatch supports more than 40 sports modes. The Fitbit Charge 6 is also equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, a 3-axis accelerometer, an oxygen saturation monitor, a temperature sensor, and multipurpose electrical sensors that are compatible with the ECG (electrocardiogram) application and the EDA (electrodermal activity) Scan application.

Like most other fitness trackers, the new Fitbit Charge 6 also tracks heart rate, sleep cycle, breathing rate, stress management and skin temperature of the users. For menstruating individuals, this fitness band also offer a menstrual cycle tracker.

The smartwatch also come with an inbuilt GPS feature. Its NFC connectivity is said to allow payments via Google Wallet. The watch supports Google Fast Pair, Google Maps, and YouTube Music (only with YouTube Premium subscription). The smart wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers a 5 ATM rating, and also claims to offer a battery life of up to seven days.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
