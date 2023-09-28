Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are all set to launch on October 4, alongside Pixel Watch 2. The smartphone lineup includes Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both the handsets will be available for purchase in India starting October 5. Ahead of the launch, there have been several leaks regarding the upcoming smartphone series and the smartwatch from Google. A new report has now leaked the press renders of the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2, revealing the design and hinting at specifications of the devices.

A report by WinFuture has revealed the press renders of the upcoming devices. The base variant of the smartphone series, the Google Pixel 8 is said to sport a 6.17-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120HZ, and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch OLED display panel, with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels. It too could offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Google Pixel 8 Pro as shown in leaked press renders

Photo Credit: WinFuture

As per the report, the Pixel 8 would pack 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is said to be powered by a Google Tensor G3 SoC. On the other hand, Pixel 8 Pro would get three storage configurations: a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model, another 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

For optics, both smartphones would house a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. However, the Google Pixel 8 would house a 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots in the dual camera unit, while Pixel 8 Pro is said to get a triple camera unit which would include a 64-megapixel and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, both models are expected to feature an 11-megapixel sensor.

Talking about the price range, the Pixel 8 is expected to start at EUR 799 euros (nearly Rs. 70,200), while the Google Pixel 8 Pro could be available at a starting price of EUR 1099 (nearly Rs. 96,500).

Google Pixel Watch 2 as shown in leaked press renders

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Next in line is the Pixel Watch 2, which is said to feature a 1.2-inch OLED-based display. The company could use a Snapdragon W5 Gen1 chipset for the wearable. It is reported to pack 2GB RAM. The smartwatch would come with all smart features like optical heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation tracker, and a multi-purpose sensor. It could run Wear OS 4, and is expected to be backed by a 306mAH battery. The starting price of the Pixel Watch 2 could be EUR 399 (nearly Rs. 35,000).

