Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Apple Vision Pro Low Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could ship "400,000–600,000 units" of the Vision Pro headset, well under the 1 million market estimate, according to an analyst.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 19:25 IST
Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US in 2024

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro 2 might not be released by the firm for a few years
  • A more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro is said to be cancelled
  • Apple is tipped to miss Vision Pro headset shipment estimates in 2024
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro — the iPhone maker's first wearable spatial computer — is slated to go on sale in early 2024, but the rumoured cheaper version that was said to be in the works might have been cancelled. According to details shared by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, shipments of the Cupertino company's first mixed reality headset will remain below market expectations during the first year and that the company might not release a successor to the headset for a few more years.

In a new Medium post citing maximum production capacity of some component suppliers, Kuo claims that while the market expects Apple to ship 1 million units within the first year, he estimates that the company will ship "at most 400,000–600,000 units". This is in line with an earlier report that projected similar production estimates for the wearable device.

Kuo also states that the rumoured low-cost version of the Apple Vision Pro headset that was said to arrive a year after the debut of the first model, may have been cancelled at the company. Back in June, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that the successor to the Apple Vision Pro was already in development and a cheaper model would be released by the end of 2025.

The purported Apple Vision Pro 2 is unlikely to arrive until the first half of 2027, according to the analyst. This implies that Apple is unlikely to introduce newer spatial computers — at a cheaper or more expensive price point — aside from the Vision Pro for the next few years.  

Back in July, a report stated that the Cupertino company was forced to make major cuts to its forecasts for the production of the Apple Vision Pro. At the time, it was reported that Luxshare — Apple's contract manufacturer based in China — was working towards production of "fewer than 400,000 units" of the first-generation Apple Vision Pro in the first year.

Earlier this year, Apple announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event that its first spatial computer would go on sale in early 2024. Since then, details of the prescription optical inserts for the headset have been revealed by Zeiss. Apple also released its visionOS developer tools that would allow app makers to develop software for the device, ahead of its debut next year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Vision Pro, Mixed Reality, Mixed Reality Headset, Apple Vision Pro headset, Vision Pro, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark Camera Test Behind This Phone
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  5. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  6. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi and Mi Phones
  7. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With Leica Tuned Cameras Debut: Check Price
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online
  9. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  10. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Hints at This Major Performance Improvement
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple macOS Sonoma Available for Users With Several New Features; Here's How to Download
  2. Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Windows 11 Update Adds Copilot Integration, AI Features to MS Paint and Snipping Tool, More
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  8. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.