Garmin Forerunner 165 With Up to 11 Days Battery Life, AMOLED Display Launched in India

Garmin Forerunner 165 features a 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2024 15:55 IST


Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 165 tracks Pulse Ox (SpO2) and heart rate

Highlights
  • Garmin Forerunner 165 series comes in four colour options
  • The wearables feature 4GB of RAM
  • Garmin Forerunner 165 series has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity options.
Garmin Forerunner 16 has been unveiled in India as the company's latest smartwatch specifically designed for professional runners and fitness enthusiasts. The new smartwatch comes with a claimed battery life of up to 11 days. It carries health and fitness sensors to track Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep and more. The Garmin Forerunner 165 features an AMOLED display and offers Bluetooth and ANT+ Connectivity.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Price in India

Garmin Forerunner 165 India price has been set at Rs. 33,490. It can be purchased in four different colour options — Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate Grey, Mist Grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac. It comes with a two-year warranty and can be purchased through select brand stores. It is offered in different band designs.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 165 boasts a 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. The bezel is made of fiber-reinforced polymer and the strap is made of silicone. The wearable features 4GB of RAM and offers Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity options.

Garmin has equipped the Forerunner 165 with an array of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimetre compass, gyroscope and thermometer that help provide fitness and health tracking features. It includes in-build GPS alongside GLONASS and Galileo. The smartwatch tracks Pulse Ox (SpO2), heart rate, stress, respiratory rate sleep and more from the wrist. It provides menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy monitoring. However, it is important to note that the smartwatch is not a certified medical device and is not meant for diagnosis or monitor any medical or health conditions.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 supports downloading playlists directly from the user's Spotify or Amazon Music accounts. The wearable shows real-time status and running metrics for athletes. It can be paired with the Garmin Connect app on iOS or Android. The smartwatch offers 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis, and more. 

Users can also get a morning report that gives an overview of their sleep, heart rate variability status, and weather on the Garmin Forerunner 165. It also provides a personalised score for last night's sleep every morning.

When using the GNSS mode, the Garmin Forerunner 165 is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life. In regular use, it is said to last for up to 11 days on a single charge. It measures 43 x 43 x 11.6mm and weighs 39 grams.

 





  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Garmin Forerunner 165, Garmin Forerunner 165 Series, Garmin Forerunner 165 Music
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

