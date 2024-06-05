Android 15 is tipped to bring a more immersive spatial audio experience, according to a report. It is speculated that Google may offer Dynamic Spatial Audio via Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). Furthermore, the use of this technology will also reportedly result in lower head-tracking latency, more utilisation of the bandwidth and an improved battery life. This development comes just days after it was revealed that Android 15 may also increase the standby battery life of devices by up to 3 hours.

Android 15 Might Deliver More Immersive Spatial Audio

According to an Android Authority report, tipster Mishaal Rahman suggested that the next major Android update may utilise Bluetooth LE Audio technology to enhance the device's spatial audio experience. At present, Android does not support Dynamic Spatial Audio using it.

To use Dynamic Spatial Audio, the headset needs to have head-tracking sensors, in addition to a required smartphone configuration for the use of low-latency Bluetooth, the report suggests. However, this is reported to be a power-hungry feature which may have a potential impact on the overall battery life.

According to Rahman, Google, announced at its annual developer conference that the Android 15 update will bring support for Bluetooth LE Audio which will be used to improve the spatial audio experience on smartphones.

Instead, of transmitting audio over Bluetooth Classic Audio, Bluetooth LE reportedly “provides lower head-tracking latency and better bandwidth utilisation for an even more immersive experience”, according to Karthic Veera, Product Manager for Android Media and Camera.

Android 15 Beta 2 Features

At Google I/O, the company also announced the Android 15 Beta 2 update, following which it was rolled out to select smartphones. It brings a new security and privacy-oriented feature called Private Space, allowing users to hide apps in a secure location on their handset.

Furthermore, the Android 15 Beta 2 update also brings several security features, including the Theft Detection Lock which can lock a smartphone when an “abrupt motion that could indicate theft” is detected. Additionally, another feature called Offline Device Lock is also introduced which can automatically lock the smartphone if the internet is turned off by the user.

