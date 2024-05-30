Technology News
  Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled

Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled

The Fitbit Ace LTE comes with an OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 13:06 IST
Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled

Photo Credit: Google

Fitbit Ace LTE is available in two case colour options

Highlights
  • Fitbit Ace LTE is said to get newer band option regularly
  • Users need the Fitbit Ace Pass to access LTE connectivity
  • The Fitbit Ace LTE carries a 328mAh battery
Google unveiled the Fitbit Ace LTE smartband in the US on Wednesday, May 29. It is claimed to be a "new, first-of-its-kind connected smartwatch" for kids above the age of seven. It is said to come with the benefits of a smartphone without needing a phone. It gets support for calling, messaging and location sharing. The smart wearable supports Fitbit Arcade, which is said to bring newer games with each update apart from the exclusive, pre-installed games it ships with. The smart band will be available for sale later this year in various cases and band colour options.

Fitbit Ace LTE price, availability

The Fitbit Ace LTE is priced in the US at $229.95 (roughly Rs. 19,200) and will go on sale from June 5 via Amazon or Google Store. It is currently available for pre-order in the US.

Customers also need the Fitbit Ace Pass data plan to enable LTE connectivity, which can be bought at subscription rates of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) monthly or $119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) annually. Annual subscribers can get a collectable Ace Band worth $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for free and those buying the annual subscription by August 31 can get a 50 percent discount on the plan.

Google's Fitbit Ace LTE is offered with two case colour options - Spicy and Mild. The buyers also have a range of six polyester band options that they can choose from. The company confirmed that newer band options will be introduced regularly. 

Fitbit Ace LTE specifications, features

The Fitbit Ace LTE has an AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 333 ppi and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It gets an optional protective bumper around the case. The smart band is equipped with an inbuilt speaker and microphone. It also has up to 50m of water resistance.

You will need the Fitbit Ace Pass to access the LTE connectivity on the Fitbit Ace LTE. No additional SIM card is required. The LTE connectivity allows calling, messaging, and location sharing. Users can manage contacts who can call or message on the smart band using the Fitbit Ace app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

It packs a 328mAh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 16 hours of battery life. The Fitbit Ace LTE supports charging via a USB Type-C port. The smartwatch is equipped with exclusive arcade games that are said to help kids "move more." Alongside 4G LTE, it also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC connectivity. However, NFC connectivity will roll out to users in the US soon and bring support for "Tap to Pay" feature. 

Further reading: Fitbit Ace LTE, Fitbit Ace LTE launch, Fitbit Ace LTE price, Fitbit Ace LTE specifications, Fitbit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Fitbit Ace LTE Smartwatch for Kids With Interchangeable Straps, More Than 16 Hours of Battery Life Unveiled
