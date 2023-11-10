Technology News

Humane AI Pin With GPT-4-Powered AI Features, Built-In Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Humane has equipped the AI Pin with a Trust Light that indicates when the device is recording audio or capturing images.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 11:58 IST
Humane AI Pin With GPT-4-Powered AI Features, Built-In Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Humane

Humane's AI Pin offers AI capabilities powered by OpenAI's GPT-4

Highlights
  • Humane's AI Pin costs $699 and be available in the US in 2024
  • The wearable device is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera
  • The Humane AI Pin offers 4G and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
Advertisement

Humane on Thursday launched the AI Pin as the first artificial intelligence-powered product from the firm founded by former Apple employee Imran Chaudhri. The company touts the AI pin as the world's first contextual computer and the wearable device offers features that are powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and it can be attached to your shirt or blouse using magnets, similar to a body-worn camera. It supports voice calling and texting, and is capable of capturing images and projecting an interactive user interface on your palm — instead of relying on a touchscreen panel.

The Humane AI Pin is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,200) and the device will be available for pre-order in the US starting November 16 — it is expected to be available in 2024. The AI Pin is available in an Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar colour options 

Customers will also have to pay a $24 (roughly Rs. 2,000) monthly subscription fee that will provide network access via T-Mobile in the US. Humane is yet to announce details of pricing and availability in other markets.

Humane says that the AI Pin is designed to reduce dependency on smartphones, and the wearable doesn't have a display of its own. Instead, it uses a laser beam scanning projection system
to beam its own interactive Laser Ink Display onto your palm. It is also equipped with a touchpad with support for gestures that can quickly launch different AI-powered tasks, according to Humane.

ai pin humane inline humane

The AI Pin projects an interactive display onto your palm
Photo Credit: Humane

 

AI tasks on the wearable device will be powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 model, according to the company. These include AI-powered language translation, voice messaging, and viewing concise summaries of meetings. For photos, the wearable device is equipped with a 13-megapixel (4,208x3,120 pixels) camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture. Support for video capture is expected to arrive at a later date, according to the company's website — presumably via a software update. 

The AI Pin is powered by an unspecified octa-core 2.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon chip with support for on-device AI operations, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Connectivity options on the wearable include 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an ambient light sensor.

According to Humane, the AI Pin runs on an unspecified lithium-ion battery and supports a proprietary wireless charging method. In order to protect the privacy of people in the presence of a user wearing an AI Pin, Humane says it has equipped the device with a Trust Light — an LED indicator that glows green when an image is being captured, pink when on a phone call, and orange and white when the microphone and scan features are in use, respectively.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Humane AI Pin, Humane AI Pin price, Humane AI Pin specifications, Humane AI Pin features, Humane, Wearables, Wearable cameras
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Redmi 13C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
Humane AI Pin With GPT-4-Powered AI Features, Built-In Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.1.1, watchOS 10.1.1 Updates With These Bug Fixes
  4. iQoo Neo 9 Series Camera Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals Pricing and Chipset
  6. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  7. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  8. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  9. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23
  2. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Plans to Replace Android-Based Fire OS With New Operating System on Fire TVs, Other Devices: Report
  4. iPhone SE 4 to Feature Single Rear Camera, Sport Upgraded Design Based on iPhone 14 Chassis: Report
  5. Infinix Smart 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung, Huawei to Release Affordable Foldable Smartphones Next Year: Report
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased
  8. India’s 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Transactions Needs to be Slashed to 0.01 Percent: Study
  9. Tata Reportedly Completes Wistron India Takeover, Set to Become First Indian iPhone Manufacturer
  10. Samsung XR Headset ‘Infinite’ to Arrive in Second Half of 2024, Months After Apple Vision Pro: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »