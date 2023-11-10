Humane on Thursday launched the AI Pin as the first artificial intelligence-powered product from the firm founded by former Apple employee Imran Chaudhri. The company touts the AI pin as the world's first contextual computer and the wearable device offers features that are powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and it can be attached to your shirt or blouse using magnets, similar to a body-worn camera. It supports voice calling and texting, and is capable of capturing images and projecting an interactive user interface on your palm — instead of relying on a touchscreen panel.

The Humane AI Pin is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,200) and the device will be available for pre-order in the US starting November 16 — it is expected to be available in 2024. The AI Pin is available in an Eclipse, Equinox, and Lunar colour options

Customers will also have to pay a $24 (roughly Rs. 2,000) monthly subscription fee that will provide network access via T-Mobile in the US. Humane is yet to announce details of pricing and availability in other markets.

Humane says that the AI Pin is designed to reduce dependency on smartphones, and the wearable doesn't have a display of its own. Instead, it uses a laser beam scanning projection system

to beam its own interactive Laser Ink Display onto your palm. It is also equipped with a touchpad with support for gestures that can quickly launch different AI-powered tasks, according to Humane.

The AI Pin projects an interactive display onto your palm

Photo Credit: Humane

AI tasks on the wearable device will be powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 model, according to the company. These include AI-powered language translation, voice messaging, and viewing concise summaries of meetings. For photos, the wearable device is equipped with a 13-megapixel (4,208x3,120 pixels) camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.4 aperture. Support for video capture is expected to arrive at a later date, according to the company's website — presumably via a software update.

The AI Pin is powered by an unspecified octa-core 2.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon chip with support for on-device AI operations, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Connectivity options on the wearable include 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and an ambient light sensor.

According to Humane, the AI Pin runs on an unspecified lithium-ion battery and supports a proprietary wireless charging method. In order to protect the privacy of people in the presence of a user wearing an AI Pin, Humane says it has equipped the device with a Trust Light — an LED indicator that glows green when an image is being captured, pink when on a phone call, and orange and white when the microphone and scan features are in use, respectively.

