Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report

Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report

Humane AI Pin was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 15:08 IST
Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report

The AI capabilities in Humane AI Pin comes from OpenAI’s GPT-4

Highlights
  • Humane’s AI Pin will start shipping out in March 2024 in the US
  • The wearable device costs $699 (roughly Rs. 57,900)
  • Humane AI Pin is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera
Advertisement

Humane AI Pin was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in its first public viewing since it was launched in November 2023 exclusively in the US. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device, with a unique form factor and no display panel, quickly gained global attention. And while other markets wait for the device to be launched, a new report suggests that the AI Pin could make its debut in India soon. Humane is the brainchild of Co-founders and ex-Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and his wife Bethany Bongiorno.

In an interview with Times Now Tech, Chaudhri, President and Chairman, Humane revealed the startup's plans to bring the AI Pin to India eventually. He said, “We have been really impressed with the demand. We have seen the biggest interest for device in India. We are trying to figure out how to get in India and make sure we are culturally appropriate in terms of the types of things Indian customers want from their services.”

As per the report, the husband-wife duo will also spend some time in the country to better understand user behaviour and pain points to improve the AI Pin further before introducing it in India. For now, the startup is focused on delivering the first batch of devices to the customers in the US. It will start shipping pre-ordered units in March, and the first AI Pin is expected to be delivered in April 2024.

humane ai pin1 Humane AI Pin

The Humane AI Pin was showcased at the MWC 2024

 

The Humane AI Pin is an interesting device. It was the first announced device that was entirely built using AI, followed by Rabbit's R1 and the app-less AI smartphone by Deutsche Telekom that was showcased at MWC. Touted as a “smartphone without a screen”, the AI Pin is a boxy device that features a 13-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, a speaker, a microphone, and multiple sensors. It also sports a laser ink display that can project visual information on a flat surface, or even on a user's palm.

It is powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset for on-device AI capabilities, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The AI engine on the device is OpenAI's GPT-4. On connectivity, it comes with support for 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

AI Pin is capable of a diverse set of functionalities. It can draft and send emails, messages, and posts with verbal prompts, recommend songs and playlists, answer queries, search the internet, summarise texts, and even share information about an object in front of the user, such as a car or a restaurant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Humane AI Pin, Humane, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Wearables, MWC 2024
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Debuts in India
  2. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  3. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  6. Tecno Unveils Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs at MWC 2024
  7. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Launches New vPro Platform for Business Focused AI-Powered PCs at MWC 2024
  2. Humane AI Pin Could Launch in India Soon, Suggests Co-Founder Imran Chaudhri: Report
  3. Leaked: Apple’s Plans for 2nm iPhone Processor, Qualcomm Working on 3nm, 4nm Nodes for XR/VR Headset
  4. Apple Vision Pro Returns Drop to 1 Percent; Shipping Times Improve Amid Limited Demand: Kuo
  5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tecno Showcases Phantom Ultimate Prototype With Rollable Display at MWC 2024
  7. Apple to Reveal Generative AI Plans Later This Year, CEO Tim Cook Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Key Specifications Leak Again; Price, Colour Options Also Tipped
  9. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
  10. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »