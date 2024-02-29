Humane AI Pin was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in its first public viewing since it was launched in November 2023 exclusively in the US. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device, with a unique form factor and no display panel, quickly gained global attention. And while other markets wait for the device to be launched, a new report suggests that the AI Pin could make its debut in India soon. Humane is the brainchild of Co-founders and ex-Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and his wife Bethany Bongiorno.

In an interview with Times Now Tech, Chaudhri, President and Chairman, Humane revealed the startup's plans to bring the AI Pin to India eventually. He said, “We have been really impressed with the demand. We have seen the biggest interest for device in India. We are trying to figure out how to get in India and make sure we are culturally appropriate in terms of the types of things Indian customers want from their services.”

As per the report, the husband-wife duo will also spend some time in the country to better understand user behaviour and pain points to improve the AI Pin further before introducing it in India. For now, the startup is focused on delivering the first batch of devices to the customers in the US. It will start shipping pre-ordered units in March, and the first AI Pin is expected to be delivered in April 2024.

The Humane AI Pin was showcased at the MWC 2024

The Humane AI Pin is an interesting device. It was the first announced device that was entirely built using AI, followed by Rabbit's R1 and the app-less AI smartphone by Deutsche Telekom that was showcased at MWC. Touted as a “smartphone without a screen”, the AI Pin is a boxy device that features a 13-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, a speaker, a microphone, and multiple sensors. It also sports a laser ink display that can project visual information on a flat surface, or even on a user's palm.

It is powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset for on-device AI capabilities, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The AI engine on the device is OpenAI's GPT-4. On connectivity, it comes with support for 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

AI Pin is capable of a diverse set of functionalities. It can draft and send emails, messages, and posts with verbal prompts, recommend songs and playlists, answer queries, search the internet, summarise texts, and even share information about an object in front of the user, such as a car or a restaurant.

