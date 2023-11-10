Technology News
Redmi 13C price is reportedly set at NGN 98,100 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi Nigeria

Redmi 13C reportedly has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 13C said to be available in Black and Clover Green shades
  • It reportedly has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Redmi 13C reportedly available in three RAM and storage variants
Redmi 13C has been reportedly launched in Nigeria. The new Redmi 13 series phone is said to carry a 90Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 18W fast charging support. It reportedly runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The handset is said to be available in three RAM and storage variants — 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It is also said to include a hole-punch design and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 13C price

Redmi 13C is priced at NGN 98,100 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model in Nigeria, AdimorahBlog reports. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs NGN 108,100 (roughly Rs. 11,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option costs NGN 121,100 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It is said to be available in Black and Clover Green shades and is reportedly up for sale through offline channels.

Launch details about the Redmi 13C were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either.

To recall, the Redmi 12C made its India debut in March with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Redmi 13C specifications

The Redmi 13C runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, as per the report. It is said to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi 13C reportedly has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The latest Redmi phone reportedly comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C Price, Redmi 13C Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Realme GT Neo 6 Price Tipped, Might Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

