Apple is gearing up to host its ‘Scary Fast' event at the end of the month, where the company is expected take the covers off of new MacBook Pro and iMac models. While several Mac models are set to be refreshed, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant could be working on large-scale changes for another popular product line. AirPods, Apple's wildly successful line of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, are reportedly up for an “end-to-end" overhaul, with new updates set to arrive across its entire lineup.

According to a report from Blomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is readying a new version of its entry-level AirPods in 2024 and will follow it up with a new AirPods Pro in 2025. Both products will see changes from top to bottom, with Apple working on a new earbud design, refreshed look for the cases, and audio quality upgrades. Additionally, the company will bring a new version of the top-of-the line $549 (Rs. 59,900 in India) AirPods Max headphones next year.

Apple also plans to discontinue the second and third-generation AirPods later next year, the report says. These will be replaced by two distinct fourth-generation AirPods, which will reportedly get similar pricing to their predecessors, but the two new products will reflect broader differentiation. Gurman says that the higher-priced version of the fourth-generation AirPods will get active noise cancellation feature from the Pro model and an updated charging case. The two models will also get a redesigned look with shorter stems — a mix between the older AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Currently, Apple sells a pair of second-generation AirPods for Rs. 12,900 and a third-generation one for Rs. 19,900, with little that separates the two products. Then, there's the second-generation AirPods Pro, which comes in at Rs. 24,900. Apple recently refreshed the Pro model at its ‘Wonderlust' event in September, adding a USB Type-C port to the case, replacing the Lightening port.

All new AirPods models, including the next AirPods Max, will also get USB Type-C charging as Apple transitions from the Lightening port. The iPhone 15 series, the company's latest lineup of smartphones, launched last month sporting USB Type-C ports, finally laying the infamous Lightening port — first introduced in 2012 with the iPhone 5 — to rest.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.