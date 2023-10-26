Technology News
  Apple Reportedly Plans AirPods Lineup Revamp: 4th Generation Earbuds, New AirPods Max in 2024

Apple's entire lineup of AirPods is getting the USB Type-C port.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is planning to bring a new pair of AirPods Pro in 2025

Highlights
  • Two new fourth generation AirPods will arrive in 2024
  • Apple recently refreshed AirPods Pro with USB Type-C port
  • The new AirPods will see design changes, audio quality upgrades
Apple is gearing up to host its ‘Scary Fast' event at the end of the month, where the company is expected take the covers off of new MacBook Pro and iMac models. While several Mac models are set to be refreshed, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant could be working on large-scale changes for another popular product line. AirPods, Apple's wildly successful line of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, are reportedly up for an “end-to-end" overhaul, with new updates set to arrive across its entire lineup.

According to a report from Blomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is readying a new version of its entry-level AirPods in 2024 and will follow it up with a new AirPods Pro in 2025. Both products will see changes from top to bottom, with Apple working on a new earbud design, refreshed look for the cases, and audio quality upgrades. Additionally, the company will bring a new version of the top-of-the line $549 (Rs. 59,900 in India) AirPods Max headphones next year.

Apple also plans to discontinue the second and third-generation AirPods later next year, the report says. These will be replaced by two distinct fourth-generation AirPods, which will reportedly get similar pricing to their predecessors, but the two new products will reflect broader differentiation. Gurman says that the higher-priced version of the fourth-generation AirPods will get active noise cancellation feature from the Pro model and an updated charging case. The two models will also get a redesigned look with shorter stems — a mix between the older AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Currently, Apple sells a pair of second-generation AirPods for Rs. 12,900 and a third-generation one for Rs. 19,900, with little that separates the two products. Then, there's the second-generation AirPods Pro, which comes in at Rs. 24,900. Apple recently refreshed the Pro model at its ‘Wonderlust' event in September, adding a USB Type-C port to the case, replacing the Lightening port.

All new AirPods models, including the next AirPods Max, will also get USB Type-C charging as Apple transitions from the Lightening port. The iPhone 15 series, the company's latest lineup of smartphones, launched last month sporting USB Type-C ports, finally laying the infamous Lightening port — first introduced in 2012 with the iPhone 5 — to rest.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Further reading: AirPods, Apple, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
