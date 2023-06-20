Technology News

NoiseFit Crew Pro Smartwatch With 1.4-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features

NoiseFit Crew Pro is available in Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), and Jet Black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 June 2023 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 2,199

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling
  • The smartwatch features over 100 watch faces
  • NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is equipped with over 120 sports modes

NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch has been launched in India on Tuesday, June 20. The latest offering from the Indian wearables manufacturer comes in three different colour options. It features a 1.4-inch display, with support for Bluetooth calling equipped with Tru Sync. The NoiseFit Crew Pro features over 100 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a female health tracker. The smartwatch is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch price in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,199 via NoiseFit website and Flipkart.

The latest smartwatch from Noise is available in three different colour variants, namely Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), and Jet Black, whereas buyers can also choose from Classic Blue and Silver Grey watch straps.

NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display with 240x240 pixel resolution. The smartwatch also has two physical side buttons. The wearable device also supports Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch's display as well as save up to 10 contacts. The NoiseFit Crew Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Additionally, the smartwatch features more than 100 customisable watch faces and over 120 sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. It also comes equipped with health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracking and sleep monitoring, among others. The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery and is said to offer up to one week of battery on a single charge. The listing for the product on the official website also says that the smartwatch features calculator and supports quick reply as well as notifications. The watch also allows users to track their activities, get health insights and more via the NoiseFit app. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Crew Pro

Noise Crew Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), Jet Black, Classic Blue and Silver Grey
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
