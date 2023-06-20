Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to launch at the end of July during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean manufacturer recently confirmed that the next Unpacked event will be held in Seoul, South Korea. Apart from the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. While Samsung hasn't officially revealed any details on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, a report has leaked the pricing for the upcoming smartwatches.

According to a report by Dealabs, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be priced at EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), respectively, in France.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth only variant will reportedly cost EUR 319.99, whereas the LTE version is said to carry a price tag of EUR 369.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The 40mm variants will come in Graphite and Cream colour options, as per the report. Meanwhile, the 44mm Bluetooth only variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 is said to cost EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 31,300), whereas the LTE variant may cost EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 35,800). The 44mm variant will reportedly be sold in Graphite and Silver colours.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm base variant with Bluetooth is said to cost EUR 419.99, with the LTE variant priced at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 42,100). The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm option will be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the Bluetooth variant and EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the LTE model, according to the report. Both Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variants are said to be available in Black and Silver colour options.

If the leaked pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 series turns out to be true, then it appears that Samsung may have increased the prices of its upcoming smartwatches. Recently, leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 series suggested that the Classic variant may bring back the rotating bezel. The upcoming series is also tipped to come with an Exynos W930 SoC and may offer a new health tracking feature.

