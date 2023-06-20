Technology News

Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth

Japan has moved toward easing some crypto rules, such as on token listing and taxation, but overall is viewed as having strict regulations.

Updated: 20 June 2023 17:08 IST
Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth

Photo Credit: Reuters

Japanese crypto platforms used to offer as much as 25 times leverage

Highlights
  • Reforming the leverage rule could make Japan more attractive for crypto
  • The nation’s digital-asset exchanges are in talks to reach a consensus
  • FSA is open to discussing the issue with digital-asset businesses

Japan's crypto exchanges are pushing for a relaxation of curbs on margin trading, unbowed by last year's global digital-asset market crash.

Many people in the industry want permitted leverage for retail investors of four to 10 times whereas currently, customers can at most double exposure via borrowing, according to the Japan Virtual & Crypto Assets Exchange Association.

“Reforming the leverage rule could make Japan more attractive for crypto and blockchain companies,” the association's Vice Chairman Genki Oda said in an interview, adding that the step would encourage more trading.

The nation's digital-asset exchanges are in talks to reach a consensus on a recommended leverage limit and may take their proposal to the Financial Services Agency as soon as next month, Oda said.

Japan has moved toward easing some crypto rules, such as on token listing and taxation, but overall is viewed as having strict regulations. That focus on investor protection enabled the Japanese arm of failed exchange FTX to return money to clients earlier this year even as the group's US bankruptcy drags on.

An FSA official said crypto firms must present convincing reasons why loosening margin trading caps will help the government achieve its goal of expanding blockchain-based industries. The agency is open to discussing the issue with digital-asset businesses, the official added.

Volumes Sank

Japanese crypto platforms used to offer as much as 25 times leverage, spurring annual margin trading volumes of about $500 billion (roughly Rs. 41,05,000 crore) in 2020 and 2021. But those volumes shrank 75 percent by 2022 after the FSA rolled out a limit of two times to curb excessive speculation and shield investors from the risk of amplified losses.

Depending on local rules, digital-asset exchanges elsewhere in the world often offer spot margin trading of between five and 10 times initial deposits. Some platforms provide more aggressive lending, emblematic of the avaricious speculation that can send waves of greed and fear across crypto.

Oda said digital-asset volatility has cooled since 2020 and that Japanese exchanges are well-equipped to help investors manage the risks that come with margin trading positions. Any easing of leverage rules is unlikely until 2024 at the earliest, he said.

Last year's global crypto rout exposed risky practices and led to a spate of bankruptcies. Regulators have responded by implementing new rulebooks that reflect those lessons. Some jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Dubai are seeking to woo digital-asset firms, while the US has cracked down on the sector.

An index of the largest 100 crypto coins has rebounded 33 percent so far this year, partially recovering from the painful tumult of 2022. Some institutional and individual investors have exited the market, depressing liquidity as well as a gauge of expected swings in the price of Bitcoin.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Exchanges, Japan, digital asset, listing, Taxation, FTX
Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform

Related Stories

Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  6. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  9. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: All Details
  10. Honda Elevate First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Crew Pro Smartwatch With 1.4-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Japan Crypto Exchanges Pushing For Margin Trading Relaxation For Sector Growth
  3. Google Sues LA Man For Creating Hundreds of Fake Business Listings on Its Platform
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Global Variants Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Competitive Gamers Puzzled at the Choice of Games Featured for the Singapore Olympics eSports Week
  6. Binance, SEC Agree to Keep US Customers' Assets in Country Until Resolution of Lawsuit
  7. Nokia G42 5G, Nokia G310 5G Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification; Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings; Could Launch Soon
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Officially Teased to Take Place in July: All Details
  10. Hideo Kojima Is Not Directing the Death Stranding Movie, but Is ‘Deeply Involved’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.