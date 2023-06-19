Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display, offering a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The wearable comes with features like Bluetooth calling and smart health monitors including a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It also gets connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.2 and a dedicated mic and speaker for calling. The smartwatch gets a Zinc-Alloy metallic frame.

Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch price in India

Boult Crown R Pro price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 and is available for purchase via the official Boult website. The watch is available in three colour shades namely Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange.

Boult Crown R Pro specifications, features

The new smartwatch from Boult comes with a round dial and a rotating crown. The Boult Crown R Pro sports a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display offering a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The watch also supports an always-on display. Along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support, the watch also has a dedicated mic and speaker for calling.

The Boult Crown R Pro comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, blood-pressure trackers as well as a female health tracker and sleep monitors. Additionally, it also supports over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces for the smartwatch. Moreover, the watch supports AI voice assistance and the Find My Phone feature.

Besides, the smartwatch also has an inbuilt alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather monitoring, and sedentary reminders. It also comes with smart notifications features for messages, calls, and other apps on a connected smartphone. The smartwatch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

