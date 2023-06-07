Technology News

Pebble Frost Pro, Pebble Crest Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

Pebble Frost Pro and Crest come with several sports mode and smart health monitor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 14:08 IST
Pebble Frost Pro, Pebble Crest Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Pebble India

Pebble Frost Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Pebble Frost Pro comes with an interchangeable strap
  • It is powered by a 250mAh battery
  • Pebble Frost Pro is compatible with Android and iOS

Pebble Frost Pro and Crest smartwatches have been unveiled in India priced at under Rs. 3,000. The smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling and up to seven days of battery life. The smartwatches feature smart health trackers like heart rate monitors, sleep trackers, and SpO2 monitors. The Pebble Frost smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch display, while the Pebble Crest has a 2.02-inch IPS display with 600nits peak brightness. The Pebble Crest comes with a silicone strap and is slightly more expensive than the Frost Pro.

Pebble Frost Pro, Pebble Crest price, availability in India

The Pebble Frost Pro smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 1,999 via the official Pebble website. The smartwatch comes in four different colour variants namely — Jet Black, Winter Blue, Salamander Orange, and Starlight.

On the other hand, the Pebble Crest smartwatch price is set at Rs. 2,499 in India. It is available in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Salamander Orange, and Sunrise Yellow colour options.

Pebble Frost Pro specifications, features

Pebble has expanded its smartwatch collection with the new Pebble Frost Pro smartwatch. It features a 1.96-inch display. It sports a rectangular dial, a metallic body, and a rotating crown. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support, that allows users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. Of course, the watch will need to be connected to a smartphone to make or receive calls. The Pebble Frost Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The smartwatch also comes with AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The Pebble Frost Pro packs several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, and sleep monitoring.

Additionally, the smartwatch also features multiple sports modes and watch faces. The Pebble Frost Pro houses a 250mAh battery with support for wired charging. The watch is claimed to last for up to five days with Bluetooth calling enabled and up to seven days without Bluetooth calling.

Pebble Crest specifications, features

Pebble's Crest smartwatch comes with a 2.02-inch IPS HD display with 320x385 pixel resolution and 600nits peak brightness. The smartwatch sports a rectangular alloy dial with a silicone strap. It comes with the same smart health monitors and activity trackers as the Pebble Frost Pro including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

The smartwatch is equipped with a slightly smaller 240mAh battery that is also claimed to provide up to five days of battery life with Bluetooth calling and seven days without. Other key highlights of the smartwatch include support for multiple cloud faces, AI voice assistant, alarm, stopwatch, music, weather, phone, and smart calculator among others. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Pebble Frost Pro

Pebble Frost Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Salamander Orange, Starlight
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Pebble Crest

Pebble Crest

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Salamander Orange, Sunrise Yellow
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Pebble Frost Pro, Pebble Crest Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
