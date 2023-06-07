Technology News
The official account of Twitter Blue posted the announcement to its 571,000 followers on Wednesday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 June 2023 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk last year for $44 billion

  • Twitter Blue subscribers get the blue check mark of verification
  • Twitter Blue also plans to reduce ads on the platform for its members
  • Some Twitter Blue users have reportedly said some features don't work

Twitter, the Elon Musk-owned platform which is accelerating efforts to compete shoulder to shoulder with social media giants like Instagram and Facebook, is incorporating a new change. Starting Wednesday, June 7, Twitter Blue subscribers will have an hour to edit already posted tweets, a window that was restricted to only 30 minutes since the feature's launch in October 2022. Elon Musk, the current owner and chief technology officer (CTO) of the micro-blogging app, aims to drive more capital into the company by offering most requested features by Twitter users over the years, as part of the Twitter Blue subscription.

The official account of Twitter Blue posted an announcement to its 571,000 followers on Wednesday, confirming that paid subscribers will indeed get an hour before their chance to edit a posted tweet slips away.

The edit option for tweets was amongst the most requested features from Twitter users even when Jack Dorsey served as the CEO of the social networking company he founded in 2006.

When Musk acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,63,110 crore), he decided to load Twitter's paid subscription — the Twitter Blue service — with special features that would entice users to purchase this service for $8 (roughly Rs. 900) per month.

The billionaire's aim was clear — to drive more funds into Twitter's treasury, which previously was not seeing enough profits. Musk ended up firing a big chunk of Twitter's global staff as part of an internal restructuring process, in order to balance the platform's financial condition and trim down costs.

That is when the edit feature for published tweets was rolled out for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Musk's tactics to onboard more paid subscribers, however, do not seem to be working as expected.

Citing a newsletter by its editor Alex Heath, The Verge reported that several Twitter Blue subscribers have been complaining that some features of the package are not functional.

Moreover, Twitter Blue's reduced ads feature, which has been heavily advertised since February this year, has not yet been rolled-out.

The social networking platform has, however, added other features to tweak the service to cater to user requests.

In May for instance, Twitter announced that it would let its users get the picture-in-picture mode for videos, making it easy to scroll down the timelines without having to wait for the video to stop playing.

Previously, the social networking platform announced the launch of encrypted DMs feature, which is aimed at securing messages exchanged via Twitter DMs.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
