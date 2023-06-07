Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/Roland Quandt
Amazfit Cheetah and Amazfit Cheetah Pro could be launched by the company soon. While there's no word from the smartwatch maker on plans to launch these devices, leaked renders have surfaced online, offering a glimpse at their design. The Amazfit Cheetah could feature a silicone strap, while the Cheetah Pro could sport a fabric band, according to the leaked images, that have been spotted online two months after the company unveiled the Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition.
Tipster Roland Quandt has leaked renders of the Amazfit Cheetah and Amazfit Cheetah Pro via Twitter. The images for the non-Pro model hint at a circular metal case with a crown and a secondary button located on the right side. The smartwatch seems to have a rubber strap. The renders also revealed a white colour option of the purported smartwatch.
Meanwhile, the leaked images of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro show the smartwatch with a circular metal case with a similar crown and secondary button layout. However, it is shown to sport a black fabric band with orange highlights.
Apart from these, the renders also suggest the smartwatch will sport a circular display with minimal bezels. The renders show the smartwatches will support a range of health monitoring and tracking features, including a heart rate sensor and an activity tracker.
In April, Amazfit unveiled the GTR 4 Limited Edition that sports a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED display with always-on functionality and anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch comes with 200 watch faces and dual-band GPS technology for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation. The Amazfit GTR 4 is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels.
