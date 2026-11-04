Google introduced the Guided Learning tool in Gemini in August last year. The company positions the tool as a “learning companion” that allows students and teachers to learn more about different topics. Students can present a problem to the AI chatbot in Guided Learning mode to get a detailed step-by-step solution, helping them with their homework. It is also capable of designing practice questions for pupils. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has announced that it is bringing the Guided Learning tool to two new services, including Google Search and Google Classroom. Further, the company is bringing greater control for schools over how their students use AI.

Google to Offer Enhanced Control to Schools

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced that it is turning off access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Google Search for K-12 student accounts to offer more control to schools on how their pupils are using AI. However, school administrators will have the ability to turn on access to these AI tools. The company said that the decision was based on suggestions from schools, teachers, leading researchers, and policymakers.

Further, the company announced that it is expanding the availability of the Guided Learning mode to more services. Starting November 3, the Guided Learning tool is available in Google Search, along with Google Classroom, which is a central hub for students and teachers that allows them to “organise” their schoolwork, share assignments, and connect with others.

In Google Classroom, when a student starts a Guided Learning task that has been assigned by their teacher, it is claimed to act as a one-on-one study tool with context from the student's class material. Teachers will be provided with insights in real time, allowing them to analyse topics that might need greater attention.

On the other hand, the Guided Learning tool in Google Search is claimed to help students reach answers to problems and questions without reaching them directly. The tech giant says that when Search detects that a student is looking for a specific type of help with their homework, it will help them solve it step-by-step, while also providing information on the topic.

It is worth noting that the Guided Learning capabilities in the two new Google services will be available to users with a student account in select US schools as part of a pilot run. However, the company plans to make Guided Learning available in Search and Classroom in other school districts in the coming months.