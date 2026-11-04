Google, the Mountain View-based tech giant, updated its privacy policy last month. The changes came into effect in the middle of October. As per the updated policy, data from Google Workspace apps, like Gmail and Drive, along with Google Photos, “may” be used by Google services to show personalised ads. Earlier, the tech giant categorically mentioned that data from its apps will not be used to present personalised ads to users in Google Search and Gemini. However, these services can only access data from connected apps. The company claims that the data is not directly shared with the advertisers.

According to the updated Google Privacy and Terms page, Google will not show personalised ads to users based on content from Workspace apps, like Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and Meet, and Google Photos, unless the user chooses to connect one of the apps with Google services like Search and Gemini. The updated terms of the search giant's privacy policy came into effect on October 16.

The policy previously noted that Google services do not refer to the data stored in the Workspace apps and Google Photos for personalised ads. Hence, the latest change adds the caveat that such information can be utilised to show tailored promotional campaigns based on data stored in connected apps. For example, if a user has connected Google Calendar with Gemini, the AI chatbot will present the results along with personalised ads based on events marked in the app.

Apart from Google Search, the tech giant can use the data from connected Google Workspace apps and Google Photos for services like Discover, Maps, Shopping, Flights, Hotels, Translate, and News. However, the tech giant clarifies that personally identifiable information, including names and email, is not shared with advertisers, “unless” the user asks Google to do so. In Google Search, users will have to enable personalised recommendations to connect the Google Workspace apps. Similarly, users can manage the connected apps from the Gemini app.

Interestingly, Google says that Search “may” use summaries and excerpts from the connected Workspace apps to “personalise” the user experience. These same data points “may” also be used to show users personalised ads. According to an Android Police report, the personalised ads can not be turned off automatically by simply removing the connected Google Workspace apps. Users will reportedly have to visit the My Ad Center to turn the tailored campaigns off manually.