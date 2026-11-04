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  • Xiaomi HyperOS 4 to Start Rolling Out Globally This Month With Android 17 Features, New Design: Full Release Schedule

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 to Start Rolling Out Globally This Month With Android 17 Features, New Design: Full Release Schedule

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be among the first devices to receive the Android 17-based HyperOS 4 update.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 11:47 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 to Start Rolling Out Globally This Month With Android 17 Features, New Design: Full Release Schedule

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 features the Soft Light Glass Design

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi HyperOS 4 beings a Liquid Glass-like UI design
  • Xiaomi HyperOS 4 is claimed to offer improved memory preloading
  • Xiaomi HyperOS 4 could follow the same roll out schedule in India
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Xiaomi unveiled its latest HyperOS 4 version earlier this year in August. Later, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max became among the first devices to ship with the new software version in China. After starting its beta and stable rollout in China, the tech giant has now announced the global release schedule of HyperOS 4. The company says that it has already started rolling out the update to select phones and tablets. The OS update upgrades compatible devices to Android 17, bringing various features and changes. Further, it introduces Xiaomi's improved AI assistant. The Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update sports a new UI design, which appears to be inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Global Release Schedule, Features

On Wednesday, in a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that it has started rolling out the stable version of the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update to compatible devices in select global markets. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be among the first devices to receive the latest HyperOS version, along with other Xiaomi 17 series and Xiaomi 15 phones. Early November will also see the release of HyperOS 4 to the Poco F8 Pro lineup, Poco X8 series, Poco M8 lineup, and Poco C95 Pro and C85.

xiaomi hyperos 4 global release schedule xiaomi inline HyperOS 4

HyperOS 4 global release schedule.
Photo Credit: X/ Xiaomi

 

Phones from Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, will also get the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 upgrade with Android 17 features in early November. This includes the Redmi Note 17 series, Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi 17 series, and Redmi 15 lineup. Apart from this, the first batch of devices also comprises the Xiaomi Pad 8 series.

The second batch of the HyperOS 4 stable update will start rolling out from the middle of November. The list includes the Xiaomi 15T series, Poco F9 lineup, Poco F7 series, and Poco X7 series. In mid-November, the company will also release the update to the Xiaomi Pad 7 series, Redmi Pad 2 lineup, and Poco Pad X1 and M1.

Starting in December, the company will release the Android 17-based HyperOS 4 to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi 13 series, Redmi Note 14 lineup, Redmi 15 series, Poco F6 series, Poco X8s, Poco X7, Poco X6 Pro, Poco M8s, Poco M7, and Poco C81. The list of tablets includes the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Poco Pad C1, and Redmi Pad 2 series.

Coming to the features, the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update brings the Soft Light Glass Design to the eligible devices, which is similar to Apple's Liquid Glass UI. The UI also features Lock Screen Styling, Notification Stacking, and Home Screen Folder Resizing options. It is claimed to bring over 100 high-frequency-use scenarios optimisation for improved workload scheduling.

Moreover, the company says that HyperOS 4 improves memory preloading by 33 percent even after 8 hours of continuous use. Xiaomi claims that HyperOS 4 reduces the scan time for 10,000 photos by 90 percent. It also ships with Xiaomi's new AI assistant, AI Speech Recognition, AI Voice Note, and the Xiaomi Smart Hub.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb cameras
  • Solid design
  • Bright display
  • Decent battery backup and 90W wired fast-charging support
  • Photography kit (sold separately)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Stereo speakers aren't very loud
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,800mAh
OS Android 16
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bright and vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Extensive durability
  • Promising update policy
  • Bad
  • Feels underpowered
  • Cameras are average for the price
  • Doesn't feel like a true Pro Max across the board
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
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Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS 4, HyperOS 4, Xiaomi, Android 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 15, Poco F8, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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