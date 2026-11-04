Xiaomi unveiled its latest HyperOS 4 version earlier this year in August. Later, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max became among the first devices to ship with the new software version in China. After starting its beta and stable rollout in China, the tech giant has now announced the global release schedule of HyperOS 4. The company says that it has already started rolling out the update to select phones and tablets. The OS update upgrades compatible devices to Android 17, bringing various features and changes. Further, it introduces Xiaomi's improved AI assistant. The Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update sports a new UI design, which appears to be inspired by Apple's Liquid Glass design.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Global Release Schedule, Features

On Wednesday, in a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that it has started rolling out the stable version of the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update to compatible devices in select global markets. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be among the first devices to receive the latest HyperOS version, along with other Xiaomi 17 series and Xiaomi 15 phones. Early November will also see the release of HyperOS 4 to the Poco F8 Pro lineup, Poco X8 series, Poco M8 lineup, and Poco C95 Pro and C85.

HyperOS 4 global release schedule.

Photo Credit: X/ Xiaomi

Phones from Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, will also get the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 upgrade with Android 17 features in early November. This includes the Redmi Note 17 series, Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi 17 series, and Redmi 15 lineup. Apart from this, the first batch of devices also comprises the Xiaomi Pad 8 series.

The second batch of the HyperOS 4 stable update will start rolling out from the middle of November. The list includes the Xiaomi 15T series, Poco F9 lineup, Poco F7 series, and Poco X7 series. In mid-November, the company will also release the update to the Xiaomi Pad 7 series, Redmi Pad 2 lineup, and Poco Pad X1 and M1.

Starting in December, the company will release the Android 17-based HyperOS 4 to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi 13 series, Redmi Note 14 lineup, Redmi 15 series, Poco F6 series, Poco X8s, Poco X7, Poco X6 Pro, Poco M8s, Poco M7, and Poco C81. The list of tablets includes the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Poco Pad C1, and Redmi Pad 2 series.

Coming to the features, the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 update brings the Soft Light Glass Design to the eligible devices, which is similar to Apple's Liquid Glass UI. The UI also features Lock Screen Styling, Notification Stacking, and Home Screen Folder Resizing options. It is claimed to bring over 100 high-frequency-use scenarios optimisation for improved workload scheduling.

Moreover, the company says that HyperOS 4 improves memory preloading by 33 percent even after 8 hours of continuous use. Xiaomi claims that HyperOS 4 reduces the scan time for 10,000 photos by 90 percent. It also ships with Xiaomi's new AI assistant, AI Speech Recognition, AI Voice Note, and the Xiaomi Smart Hub.