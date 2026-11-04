Google is said to be testing a change to its Search interface. According to a report, the Mountain View-based tech giant appears to be making its AI Mode less prominent for some users on Search. The dedicated AI Mode button has reportedly been removed from the Search bar on the web. It is, however, believed to be part of a limited experiment, and the feature itself may remain accessible to other users.

Google Search AI Mode Button Removal

The change was spotted by Len Raleigh, who shared his observation on X, saying that Google had taken away the AI Mode shortcut in Incognito mode and Chrome (via Search Engine Roundtable). Raleigh clarified that this appeared to be a test, adding that the button was still available on his other machines and in separate sessions.

Google took away AI Mode in incognito / Chrome. Just a test - I still have AI Mode on other machines and on other sessions.. https://t.co/w9SJKHrfny — Len (@lenraleigh) October 30, 2026

While the company has yet to officially detail any change, it is believed to be part of Google's ongoing experiments with the Search interface. Google, notably, routinely tests different layouts and features with limited groups of users to compare engagement and usage patterns.

In this case, Google could reportedly be measuring whether people use AI Mode differently when its dedicated shortcut is not displayed alongside the regular Search bar. The test does not necessarily indicate that the company plans to remove the feature or its entry point for everyone. The publication mentioned that the change could not be independently replicated, either.

For now, there is no indication that Google intends to remove the AI Mode shortcut permanently.

Notably, Google first added the AI Mode button to Search in May 2025. It presented users with a dedicated way to access its AI-powered search experience. The feature allows users to ask more complex questions and receive responses that combine information from multiple sources. It also supports follow-up questions, allowing them to explore a topic through a conversational interface rather than submitting separate conventional searches.

Google subsequently expanded AI Mode to India in June 2025, while also adding support for voice and image inputs. The company has continued to build out the experience with integrations for third-party apps and services.

Most recently, the company rolled out AI Mode ads to India and nine other countries, while also rolling out multi-turn ads in the US.