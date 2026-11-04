Following its launch in China and global markets, the Vivo X500 series appears to be inching closer to its India launch. Although the company has yet to announce a launch date, pre-bookings for the handsets are said to have already begun at select offline retail stores. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, both of which have surfaced in earlier reports concerning their India availability and pricing.

Vivo X500 Series Pre-Booking Details

Tipster Passionategeekz has claimed that pre-bookings for the Vivo X500 series have begun in India through select offline retailers. The tipster has not shared details about the booking process. It also remains under wraps whether customers will need to pay an advance amount to reserve a device.

Vivo X500 Series is coming...... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Prebooking Opens Today at selective retailers!! Launch is Happening sooon... #VivoX500 #X500Promax https://t.co/1pEJIbxxAE — PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) November 3, 2026

Vivo, notably, has yet to officially announce the India launch date or confirm the pre-booking details. According to reports, the company could introduce its flagship smartphone lineup on November 25.

The development follows an earlier report suggesting that the Vivo X500 series could launch in India towards the end of November. The Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max have also reportedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Their appearance suggests that the company is preparing to bring the lineup to the country soon.

According to the BIS certification, the model numbers V2619, V2621, and V2610 are associated with the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, respectively.

Vivo X500 Series Features, Specifications

The Vivo X500 series has launched in select global markets, including China and Europe. The three models run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and feature AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its rear camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors, including a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It packs a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and has a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone packs a 7,800mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.