Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims

According to reports, Vivo could introduce its flagship smartphone lineup on November 25.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 17:00 IST
Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 pre-bookings are open at retailer, as per tipster
  • Three Vivo X500 models recently cleared BIS certifications
  • Launch of the X500 series is rumoured for November 25
Advertisement

Following its launch in China and global markets, the Vivo X500 series appears to be inching closer to its India launch. Although the company has yet to announce a launch date, pre-bookings for the handsets are said to have already begun at select offline retail stores. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, both of which have surfaced in earlier reports concerning their India availability and pricing.

Vivo X500 Series Pre-Booking Details

Tipster Passionategeekz has claimed that pre-bookings for the Vivo X500 series have begun in India through select offline retailers. The tipster has not shared details about the booking process. It also remains under wraps whether customers will need to pay an advance amount to reserve a device.

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
Explore More...

Vivo, notably, has yet to officially announce the India launch date or confirm the pre-booking details. According to reports, the company could introduce its flagship smartphone lineup on November 25.

The development follows an earlier report suggesting that the Vivo X500 series could launch in India towards the end of November. The Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max have also reportedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Their appearance suggests that the company is preparing to bring the lineup to the country soon.

According to the BIS certification, the model numbers V2619, V2621, and V2610 are associated with the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, respectively.

Vivo X500 Series Features, Specifications

The Vivo X500 series has launched in select global markets, including China and Europe. The three models run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and feature AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its rear camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors, including a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It packs a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and has a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone packs a 7,800mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola One Design Revealed in WPC Listing, Geekbench Appearance Hints at Key Specs

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Garmin Smartwatches Get ECG App in India With AFib Detection
  2. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Update in India
  3. Samsung Shows How It Made the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Thinner and Lighter
  4. Poco X8 Review: Bets Big on Design, Bigger on Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Turns Off Gemini AI Access for K-12 Student Accounts, Expands Guided Learning to Search and Classroom
  2. Apple Releases iOS 27.3 Beta With New Siri AI Tools for Developers, Health App Update
  3. Crypto Traders Face Backlash for Launching Memecoins Using Jesús de Miguel’s Image
  4. Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims
  5. Motorola One Design Revealed in WPC Listing, Geekbench Appearance Hints at Key Specs
  6. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Ahead of 2027 Launch
  9. BitMart Reports Breach, Points to Suspects in Mercado Bitcoin Attackers
  10. Google Adds Gmail Live, Docs Live and 63-Language Translation to Workspace
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »