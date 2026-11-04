Oppo launched the F35 Pro and F35 smartphones in India in October, powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Now, the company has announced the rollout of its Android-based ColorOS 17 update for the Oppo F35 series in India. The latest software version brings several improvements, including new system animations, enhanced performance and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The new skin has the Laminar Flow Engine, designed to enhance app launch stability.

Through a press release on Wednesday, Oppo announced that ColorOS 17, based on Android 17, is now available for the Oppo F35 Pro. Oppo F35 Pro 5G and F35 were launched in India last month with ColorOS 16.5, which is based on Android 16.

ColorOS 17 comes with fluid animations and the Laminar Flow Engine. With the Laminar Flow Engine, the new skin claims to improve app launch stability by up to 55 percent. Oppo states that with the new version, Gallery thumbnails load up to 50 percent faster on first launch compared with ColorOS 16.

The latest custom skin includes ColorOS Smoothness Boost, which the company says is exclusive to the F series. The feature is designed to maintain system responsiveness during extended tasks like switching between applications, browsing content and multitasking.

The update also introduces several AI-powered tools. It has the AI Call Guard feature, which is designed to alert users to potential fraud involving synthetic voices and AI-manipulated faces during calls and video interactions. It also has Private Computing Cloud (PCC) for data protection.

Oppo launched ColorOS in India last month. Find X10 series was the first Oppo smartphone lineup to come pre-installed with ColorOS 17 out of the box in the country.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 45,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It features IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset.

For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Oppo F35 Pro has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.