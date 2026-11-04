Technology News
English Edition

Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India

Oppo says ColorOS 17 improves app launch stability by up to 55 percent.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 16:50 IST
Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F35 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo F35 series gets the ColorOS 17 update
  • The update brings AI Call Guard feature
  • Oppo launched ColorOS in India last month
Advertisement

Oppo launched the F35 Pro and F35 smartphones in India in October, powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Now, the company has announced the rollout of its Android-based ColorOS 17 update for the Oppo F35 series in India. The latest software version brings several improvements, including new system animations, enhanced performance and new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The new skin has the Laminar Flow Engine, designed to enhance app launch stability. 

Oppo F35 Series Gets the ColorOS 17 Update

Through a press release on Wednesday, Oppo announced that ColorOS 17, based on Android 17, is now available for the Oppo F35 Pro. Oppo F35 Pro 5G and F35 were launched in India last month with ColorOS 16.5, which is based on Android 16.

ColorOS 17 comes with fluid animations and the Laminar Flow Engine. With the Laminar Flow Engine, the new skin claims to improve app launch stability by up to 55 percent. Oppo states that with the new version, Gallery thumbnails load up to 50 percent faster on first launch compared with ColorOS 16.

The latest custom skin includes ColorOS Smoothness Boost, which the company says is exclusive to the F series. The feature is designed to maintain system responsiveness during extended tasks like switching between applications, browsing content and multitasking.

The update also introduces several AI-powered tools. It has the AI Call Guard feature, which is designed to alert users to potential fraud involving synthetic voices and AI-manipulated faces during calls and video interactions. It also has Private Computing Cloud (PCC) for data protection.

Oppo launched ColorOS in India last month. Find X10 series was the first Oppo smartphone lineup to come pre-installed with ColorOS 17 out of the box in the country.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 45,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It features IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset.

For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Oppo F35 Pro has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OPPO F35 Pro 5G

OPPO F35 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent camera performance
  • Detailed photos from the selfie shooter
  • Good build quality
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Same design as predecessor
  • Tacky colour options
  • Slightly top-heavy
Read detailed OPPO F35 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F35 Pro, OPPO F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 Pro Specifications, Oppo, ColorOS 17, Android 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says

Related Stories

Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Update in India
  3. GTA 6 Pre-Loading Date, Storage Size Requirement Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Turns Off Gemini AI Access for K-12 Student Accounts, Expands Guided Learning to Search and Classroom
  2. Apple Releases iOS 27.3 Beta With New Siri AI Tools for Developers, Health App Update
  3. Crypto Traders Face Backlash for Launching Memecoins Using Jesús de Miguel’s Image
  4. Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims
  5. Motorola One Design Revealed in WPC Listing, Geekbench Appearance Hints at Key Specs
  6. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Ahead of 2027 Launch
  9. BitMart Reports Breach, Points to Suspects in Mercado Bitcoin Attackers
  10. Google Adds Gmail Live, Docs Live and 63-Language Translation to Workspace
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »