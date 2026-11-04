After successfully launching two models as part of its Galaxy Z Fold lineup in 2026, Samsung seems to be on track with their respective successors. According to a tipster, Samsung will reportedly maintain its lineup this year along with some incremental updates. With regards to their respective cameras, the source claims that the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, called the Z Fold 9, will retain its dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra will also retain its triple rear cameras but with changes to one camera in particular.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Fold 9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked

According to a tipster Walle's reply on X, Samsung will retain the same camera configuration for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 9. The tipster claims that the wider and shorter model will retain its dual rear cameras as on the current model, with no mention about any changes to their underlying sensors. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's successor is being referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra. It is also said to get the same number of cameras as before but with one change. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was born out of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, and hence maintains its triple rear camera setup. The same applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra with the tipster claiming that it will get a new 200-megapixel primary camera. The 50-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto will remain the same as on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The details about this new main camera remain unclear for now. In another reply on X , the tipster also stated that it was too early to determine whether Samsung would bring back S Pen (stylus) support to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Samsung reportedly abandoned the same after testing it on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The source who claims to work with Samsung, explained that the S Pen's performance suffered because of the titanium plates that sit beneath the display in the new foldable models. It's a gamble Samsung had to take prioritising durability over S Pen support. The question about the S Pen returning to Galaxy Fold comes up after Apple implemented the feature on its new iPhone Duo.

In recent news, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 9 will reportedly bring back the under display camera (UDC). Like previous implementations, this UDC will sit behind the main folding display. There will also be other “major changes” with regards to the internals of its Galaxy Z Fold 9. However, it is also said that these internal changes would have minimal impact on the external design or thickness of the upcoming foldable.