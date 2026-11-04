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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Ahead of 2027 Launch

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmed news about the S Pen returning to the Galaxy Fold

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 15:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Ahead of 2027 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the new model in Samsung’s book style foldable lineup

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Highlights
  • Samsung launched two models for its Z Fold foldable lineup this year
  • The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 9 will get a familiar camera setup
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra may get a new primary camera
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After successfully launching two models as part of its Galaxy Z Fold lineup in 2026, Samsung seems to be on track with their respective successors. According to a tipster, Samsung will reportedly maintain its lineup this year along with some incremental updates. With regards to their respective cameras, the source claims that the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, called the Z Fold 9, will retain its dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra will also retain its triple rear cameras but with changes to one camera in particular.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Fold 9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked

According to a tipster Walle's reply on X, Samsung will retain the same camera configuration for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 9. The tipster claims that the wider and shorter model will retain its dual rear cameras as on the current model, with no mention about any changes to their underlying sensors. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's successor is being referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra. It is also said to get the same number of cameras as before but with one change. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was born out of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 model, and hence maintains its triple rear camera setup. The same applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra with the tipster claiming that it will get a new 200-megapixel primary camera. The 50-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto will remain the same as on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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The details about this new main camera remain unclear for now. In another reply on X , the tipster also stated that it was too early to determine whether Samsung would bring back S Pen (stylus) support to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Samsung reportedly abandoned the same after testing it on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The source who claims to work with Samsung, explained that the S Pen's performance suffered because of the titanium plates that sit beneath the display in the new foldable models. It's a gamble Samsung had to take prioritising durability over S Pen support. The question about the S Pen returning to Galaxy Fold comes up after Apple implemented the feature on its new iPhone Duo.

In recent news, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 9 will reportedly bring back the under display camera (UDC). Like previous implementations, this UDC will sit behind the main folding display. There will also be other “major changes” with regards to the internals of its Galaxy Z Fold 9. However, it is also said that these internal changes would have minimal impact on the external design or thickness of the upcoming foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Samsung
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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