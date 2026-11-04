Motorola hasn't launched a One series smartphone since the One Ace, which was launched in 2021. In India, the Motorola One Fusion+ was the last handset to be launched in 2020 as part of the short-lived One series. Now a new model tagged as the “Moto One” has appeared on a certification site. While the listing does not reveal hardware specifications, we do get a detailed idea about the phone's design. Meanwhile, the same handset has reportedly also shown up on benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing some hardware details and performance figures.

New Motorola One Design Leaked as Geekbench Listing Reveals Performance

As spotted by Android Treasure, a new handset tagged as the Motorola One has surfaced online. The phone was first spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website as the “moto one”. Its model number on the website is marked as ‘XT2771-1' with the device reportedly supporting 15W Qi wireless charging. The WPC listing does not reveal any more details, but it does reveal the phone's design.

The Motorola One appears to have a slightly different design compared to the brand's current lineup of devices. On the front, there appears to be a quad-curved display showing skinny borders all around. Also visible in the display is the hole-punch selfie camera at the top and the fingerprint indicator near the bottom, hinting at an embedded fingerprint reader.

The top only has one cavity for the mic, while the bottom has a SIM card tray, the second mic, a USB-C port and a speaker grille. There's the volume rocker and power button on the right and the Moto AI button on the left. Around the back, the camera module shows a gradual protrusion with four camera cutouts. From what we can tell, there are three camera lenses and one LED flash unit.

The Geekbench listing has the same model number mentioned on the WPC website. The ‘Motorola XT2771-1' managed a single-core score of 2,109 and a multi-core score of 8,586. The phone, according to the listing, runs Android 16 and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which offers 2 cores clocked at 3.80GHz and 6 cores clocked at 3.32 GHz. The handset tested on the platform has 12GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India back in 2020. It was one of the many smartphones to feature a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The phone had a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It offered 6GB of RAMa nd 128GB of storage, which was expandable to 1TB. The phone was equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel camera handled selfies. The device was powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supported 18W charging.

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