Google Threat Intelligence With Gemini AI Capabilities Introduced for Cybersecurity Professionals

Google Threat Intelligence will also include the company’s two security-focused subsidiaries — Mandiant and VirusTotal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 12:13 IST
Google Threat Intelligence With Gemini AI Capabilities Introduced for Cybersecurity Professionals

Photo Credit: Google

Google Threat Intelligence was unveiled at the RSA Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Google Threat Intelligence is part of the Google Cloud Security portfolio
  • Google said it blocks 100 million phishing attempts per day
  • The security product will use Gemini 1.5 Pro
Google introduced its newest cybersecurity-focused threat detection and analysis product dubbed Google Threat Intelligence, on Tuesday. The tech giant is offering the product as part of the Google Cloud Security portfolio, and said it will assist cybersecurity professionals gain better visibility of global threats. The threat intelligence platform will leverage the capabilities of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini. Mandiant and VirusTotal, two of the security-focused subsidiaries of the company will also offer their insights into the platform.

The platform was introduced at the RCA conference in San Francisco. Posting about the announcement on its blog, Google said, “Google Threat Intelligence includes Gemini in Threat Intelligence, our AI-powered agent that provides conversational search across our vast repository of threat intelligence, enabling customers to gain insights and protect themselves from threats faster than ever before.”

Visibility of threats is one of the biggest concerns for cybersecurity professionals, as it requires a comprehensive view of the landscape as well as tedious amounts of time to collect raw data, process it, and transform it into actionable insights, highlighted the tech giant. Google Threat Intelligence claimed to solve both problems with its offering. It said that the company has a vast amount of threat insight from protecting four billion devices and 1.5 billion email accounts from 100 million phishing attempts every day. Alongside, Mandiant, a research-based cybersecurity firm that specialises in incident response will also offer its insights to the product. VirusTotal, which is owned by Google's subsidiary Chronicle Security, will share its crowdsourced malware database.

The platform will also be assisted by Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, which will act as a conversational chatbot and help curate data and insights from the platform's database. “Customers now have the ability to condense large data sets in seconds, quickly analyse suspicious files, and simplify challenging manual threat intelligence tasks,” the post added. The AI is also capable of reverse engineering malware. Highlighting its capabilities, the tech giant claimed that Gemini was able to process the entire decompiled code of the malware file for WannaCry in a single attempt, where the entire analysis and identification of killswitch took 34 seconds.

Google Threat Intelligence is available as a part of Google Cloud Security's portfolio which also includes Google Security Operations, Mandiant Consulting, Security Command Center Enterprise, and Chrome Enterprise. Organisations interested in onboarding the platform can get in touch with the company.

Further reading: Google, Google Cloud, Google Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence

