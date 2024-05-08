Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Price Dips

Bitcoin is presently trading at the price point of $66,695 (roughly Rs. 55.6 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2024 11:31 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Price Dips

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto sector valuation, as of May 8, stands at $2.31 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Solana saw losses
  • Binance Coin, Tron saw minor gains
  • Stellar, Cronos also registered price dips
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, May 8 showed a minor dip of 1.45 percent which it incurred over the last 24 hours. The asset, most expensive on the crypto chart, is presently trading at the price point of $66,695 (roughly Rs. 55.6 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch. On international exchanges like CoinMarketCap, the value of Bitcoin is hovering over the mark of $62,600 (roughly Rs. 52.2 lakh). In a noteworthy development, Bitcoin has clocked one billion transactions this week for the first time since its inception in 2015.

“The support now lies at the $61,500 (roughly Rs. 51.3 lakh) level and the resistance is at the $64,500 (roughly Rs. 53.8 lakh) level. We are likely to see a range bound trading for few days as Bitcoin has not acquired enough strength to make an upward move,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Ether has been performing better than Bitcoin in recent days. The second most popular crypto asset after BTC, ETH is presently trading at $3,194 (roughly Rs. 2.66 lakh) after logging a small loss of 1.78 percent. On foreign exchanges like CoinMarketCap, the asset is priced at $3,009 (roughly Rs. 2.51 lakh).

Majority cryptocurrencies reflected losses on Wednesday. These include Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink.

Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Bitcoin Cash also registered losses alongside Polygon, Uniswap, Cosmos, Cronos, and Stellar.

“Shiba Inu indicates mild bullish signs with an anticipation of further sell off upon a price increase. Cardano's list of backers have remained strong even as the token goes through a cooling period. It holds a strong support zone which has been historically important,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the sector valuation has come to the mark of $2.31 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,92,87,044 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

Profit making cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, included Binance Coin, Tron, Near Protocol, Litecoin, and Leo.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With Haptic Feedback, Find My Support, New Gestures

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Price Dips
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (6th Generation) With M2 Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  3. iPad Pro (2024) With OLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme to Bring Back Its GT Series to India With the GT 6 Lineup
  5. Heeramandi Review: A Visual Delight That Won't Keep You Hooked for Long
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Price Dips
  2. Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With Haptic Feedback, Find My Support, New Gestures
  3. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Screen, M4 Chipset Launched in India Alongside Apple Pencil Pro
  5. iPad Air (2024) With Apple's M2 Chip, New 13-Inch Display Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Venture Lands Under Legal Scanner: Details
  7. What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?
  8. Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
  10. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »