Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Copilot Pro Rolled Out Globally; Know Its Price in India, Features

Microsoft Copilot Pro Rolled Out Globally; Know Its Price in India, Features

Microsoft Copilot Pro subscription will also give access to the AI in Microsoft 365 web apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 14:03 IST
Microsoft Copilot Pro Rolled Out Globally; Know Its Price in India, Features

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Copilot Pro subscribers will also be able to build and share custom Copilot GPTs

Highlights
  • Microsoft Copilot Pro is now available in 222 countries
  • Copilot Pro was first launched in January 2024 in select markets
  • Microsoft offers priority access to its latest AI models with Copilot Pro
Advertisement

Microsoft Copilot Pro, the premium tier of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is now available in 222 countries, including India. The tech giant announced on Thursday that the chatbot-based AI suite is available to individuals as well as small and medium-sized organisations. Copilot Pro was first introduced in January 2024 in select markets as a higher tier of Microsoft's AI offerings and it bundled the access of AI in Microsoft 365 web apps along with it. Notably, the Windows OS maker recently upgraded the free version of Copilot with the GPT-4 Turbo model.

Microsoft Copilot Pro price in India

The Microsoft Copilot Pro, the premium tier of the AI platform has been set at the price of Rs. 2,000 per user per month. Individual users will have to pay the base price whereas businesses will have to pay the cumulative amount for all the users they want to make the AI tool available to. The platform will be available on the web, as well as on iOS and Android. The company is also offering a one-month free trial on the Copilot mobile apps.

Microsoft Copilot Pro features

Copilot Pro's main attraction is the access to Copilot on the Microsoft 365 web apps. These include Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and other web platforms, eliminating the need to separately purchase a subscription for the same. However, to access the AI tool in dedicated desktop apps for PC and Mac, a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription will still be required. The tech giant also said that the feature will be extended to free mobile apps such as the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android in the coming months.

Coming to its core offerings, the Microsoft Copilot Pro will offer its subscribers priority access to its latest AI models. Currently, only Pro users have the option to toggle between GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. The premium platform also comes with improved AI image creation capabilities and will provide users with 100 boosts per day.

Further, users can also create and share customised Copilot GPTs. These are similar to GPTs in ChatGPT Plus which allows you to create a mini chatbot with limited data and a specific purpose. These can be created using natural language prompts.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Copilot, Copilot Pro, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Microsoft
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Offers Up to Rs. 500 Bonus for Adding Funds to Apple ID in India

Related Stories

Microsoft Copilot Pro Rolled Out Globally; Know Its Price in India, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple Buys Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook's AI Vision: Report
  3. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  4. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC to Debut in India on This date
  5. Apple Users in India Can Now Get a Bonus for Adding Funds to Apple ID
  6. Redmi Note 13 Turbo Tipped to Get Upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Review
  8. Microsoft Copilot Pro Expanded Globally; Here's How Much It Costs in India
  9. Apple Issuing iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds to Factories: Report
  10. Government to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V RAM, Storage Details Teased; Claimed to Surpass OnePlus 12 in Battery Life
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  3. Tesla Handed a Boost as Government Promises to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
  4. SIM Swappers Are Exploiting eSIM Vulnerabilities for Financial Frauds: Report
  5. YouTube Premium Widens Global Presence, Rolls Out to 10 More Countries
  6. ‘Cannot Be Currencies’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Spells India’s Stance on Crypto
  7. Beeper for Android Update Brings Revamped Design, New Features
  8. Redmi Note 13 Turbo Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  9. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Date Set for Next Week; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity Processor
  10. JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker With Auracast Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Playback Time Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »