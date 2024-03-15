Microsoft Copilot Pro, the premium tier of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is now available in 222 countries, including India. The tech giant announced on Thursday that the chatbot-based AI suite is available to individuals as well as small and medium-sized organisations. Copilot Pro was first introduced in January 2024 in select markets as a higher tier of Microsoft's AI offerings and it bundled the access of AI in Microsoft 365 web apps along with it. Notably, the Windows OS maker recently upgraded the free version of Copilot with the GPT-4 Turbo model.

Microsoft Copilot Pro price in India

The Microsoft Copilot Pro, the premium tier of the AI platform has been set at the price of Rs. 2,000 per user per month. Individual users will have to pay the base price whereas businesses will have to pay the cumulative amount for all the users they want to make the AI tool available to. The platform will be available on the web, as well as on iOS and Android. The company is also offering a one-month free trial on the Copilot mobile apps.

Microsoft Copilot Pro features

Copilot Pro's main attraction is the access to Copilot on the Microsoft 365 web apps. These include Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and other web platforms, eliminating the need to separately purchase a subscription for the same. However, to access the AI tool in dedicated desktop apps for PC and Mac, a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription will still be required. The tech giant also said that the feature will be extended to free mobile apps such as the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android in the coming months.

Coming to its core offerings, the Microsoft Copilot Pro will offer its subscribers priority access to its latest AI models. Currently, only Pro users have the option to toggle between GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. The premium platform also comes with improved AI image creation capabilities and will provide users with 100 boosts per day.

Further, users can also create and share customised Copilot GPTs. These are similar to GPTs in ChatGPT Plus which allows you to create a mini chatbot with limited data and a specific purpose. These can be created using natural language prompts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.