Microsoft Copilot for Security has finally received a launch date, the company announced on Wednesday. The AI cybersecurity-centric artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot will be made generally available next month. The Copilot for Security is aimed at enterprises and organisations to protect them from breaches and hacking attempts. It was first announced by the tech giant in March 2023, and one year later, the company is making it publicly available. The platform functions similarly to other Copilot chatbots where users can ask security-related queries as well as conduct threat analysis and investigations.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed that the Copilot for Security will arrive globally at the start of the next month. “Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps,” it added.

Copilot for Security comes with multilingual capabilities, offering support for 25 different languages. The company said the language support is diverse enough to make it ready for major geographies across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. The AI platform is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Microsoft's security models. The platform functions as any other Copilot chatbot and accepts natural language inputs.

The chatbot will be available in two different versions — a standalone portal and a security product that can be embedded into an organisation's existing security system. The platform is designed to operate as an assistant and allows humans to collaborate with it. Cybersecurity professionals can type in their queries, ask it to summarise vulnerabilities, send files, URLs and codes for threat analysis, and even start an investigation for particular incidents.

Microsoft's AI platform has also received new capabilities. It now offers custom promptbooks that allow users to create and save their own series of natural language prompts for common security tasks. It also offers integration with existing business knowledge bases and logic systems. Additionally, the chatbot gives additional insight for a security investigation or IT issue analysis of audit logs related to a specific user or event.

On pricing, Microsoft says Copilot for Security will come with a pay-as-you-go plan, where organisations will only pay for the number of tasks they perform using the AI. The service will be billed monthly where the minimum charge is $4 (roughly Rs. 331) for every hour of usage.

