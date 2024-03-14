Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot’s Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT 4 Turbo

Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot’s Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft Copilot Pro users will be able to switch back to GPT-4 using a toggle.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 16:39 IST
Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot’s Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT-4 Turbo

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The GPT-4 Turbo model in Microsoft Copilot supports a 128,000 token context window

Highlights
  • Earlier, Microsoft Copilot was powered by the GPT-4 model
  • The GPT-4 Turbo capabilities are available in Creative and Precise modes
  • Microsoft has also revealed the launch date for its Copilot for Security
Advertisement

Microsoft Copilot has been silently upgraded to a more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, revealed a company executive on Tuesday. With the upgrade, Copilot, the AI-powered chatbot, is now powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo model. Both the free tier and the Pro version can now access the latest model, however, only Copilot Pro users will have the option to revert to older GPT-4 model. Notably, the tech giant also recently revealed the launch date for its Copilot for Security platform, confirming that it will become available globally starting April 1.

Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on March 12, and said, “After quite some work, GPT4-Turbo replaced GPT-4 in the Copilot free tier. Pro users can still choose the older model, if prefer (there is a toggle).” The announcement comes without any fanfare, however, it is a significant upgrade that will impact regular users. Notably, Copilot Pro users could already access GPT-4 Turbo.

For starters, the knowledge cut-off of GPT-4-based Copilot was September 2021 but GPT-4 Turbo has a knowledge base up to April 2023. This will not be noticeable when searching for online topics as the AI chatbot is connected to the internet, however, for topics which cannot be readily found on the internet, the increased knowledge output is expected to result in more updated responses. Apart from the Balanced mode, the updated AI model's support has also been added to the Creative and Precise modes.

GPT-4 Turbo was introduced by OpenAI in November 2023. It comes with an increased context window of 128,000 tokens, as opposed to GPT-4's 8,000 tokens. The AI firm said that it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. This means that the latest AI model can look through a larger set of data to find contextual information about a prompt. Interestingly, the free tier of OpenAI's native chatbot ChatGPT is still running on GPT 3.5 AI model.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also revealed the launch date for its Copilot for Security platform which will be available to enterprise customers starting April 1. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Microsoft's security models, it comes with multilingual capabilities, offering support for 25 different languages.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft, Artificial Intelligence, AI, GPT
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More

Related Stories

Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot’s Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT-4 Turbo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Microsoft Copilot's Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT-4 Turbo
  3. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  4. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Pre-Reservations Open
  6. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Google Pixel Fold 2 Tipped to Offer a Tablet-Sized Inner Screen
  8. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  10. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Copilot AI Chatbot’s Free Version Has Been Upgraded to GPT-4 Turbo
  2. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
  3. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  4. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  7. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  8. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  9. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »