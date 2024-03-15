Google is hosting its next I/O developer conference on May 14. The company followed its tradition of posting a 'Break the Loop puzzle' before revealing the dates for its developer-focused annual conference. This will be an in-person event and it will be live-streamed across all Google's official channels. The annual event is expected to focus on Google's latest advancements in AI. The event will presumably disclose the new features set to arrive in Android 15, Chrome and Google's other services like Gmail, Google Photos, and more. It is expected to tease some new hardware including the Google Pixel 8a.

The tech giant has revealed the date for this year's I/O conference through a dedicated event website on Thursday (March 14). The live event will take place on May 14 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the regular venue for the I/O conference. As always, Google is expected to livestream the keynote via the I/O website and its YouTube channels. The developer session could be limited for the attendees. Similar to past years, developers can register for the event for free and get email updates about the schedule and content.

Besides developer-focused talks about apps and product developments, Google's annual event is anticipated to reveal its next steps in the fast-moving AI field including possible announcements about Android XR and Gemini. We are likely to learn about new features of Chrome, Android 15, and other Google products.

Google showed off the Pixel 7a at least year's event. Based on this, the company is expected to provide a look at the upcoming Pixel 8a smartphone during the May 14 event. It is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. It is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor.

Last year's I/O also saw the launch of Pixel Fold as Google's first foldable phone. So we can also expect potential teasers for the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series this time.

