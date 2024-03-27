Technology News
Adobe, Microsoft Join Hands to Bring a Suite of Generative AI Features for Marketers in Microsoft 365

The new AI capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud will be integrated into Copilot for Microsoft 365 for marketers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 11:48 IST
Adobe, Microsoft Join Hands to Bring a Suite of Generative AI Features for Marketers in Microsoft 365

Photo Credit: Adobe

The announcement came after Adobe unveiled new AI-powered tools for its Experience Cloud platform

Highlights
  • The announcement was made at the Adobe Summit on March 26
  • The new AI features offer marketers a single space for different tasks
  • Users can create campaign briefs, presentations, view insights, and more
Adobe and Microsoft joined hands to announce a suite of new artificial intelligence (AI) features for marketers at the Adobe Summit on Tuesday. In this collaboration, Adobe will offer its Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 applications. The new capabilities are aimed at reducing data silos and the inconvenience of using multiple different applications to complete complex tasks and build strategies. The collaboration was announced shortly after Adobe unveiled the addition of new AI capabilities and an AI assistant in its Experience Cloud suite of products.

In a press release, the companies noted the complexities in the marketing discipline that have given rise to specialised tools and applications for specific tasks. Highlighting the problem of data silos and back-and-forth navigation between apps that can lead to productivity loss and slowing of impact speed, Adobe and Microsoft announced the collaboration to tackle these challenges with the help of a unified interface and AI.

“Microsoft and Adobe share a common goal of empowering marketers to focus on the work that's most important – creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, AI at Work, Microsoft. “By integrating contextual marketing insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamics 365 within the flow of work through Copilot for Microsoft 365, we deliver on our shared goal while helping marketers streamline their efforts, break down barriers, and deliver exceptional results.”

Through the partnership, Adobe will lend relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications to Microsoft, which will integrate it into its Copilot for Microsoft 365. As a result, users who use both Adobe products and Microsoft apps such as Outlook, Word, or PowerPoint, can now easily share the data across platforms to create and build marketing campaigns and strategies.

As per the announcement, one of the capabilities Copilot will gain after this tie-up includes getting data from Adobe tools such as Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront to Microsoft apps such as Outlook, Teams, and Word. Users can ask Copilot questions regarding the status of the marketing project, outstanding approvals, actionable insights, and more.

Users will also be able to draw insights from both platforms to create briefs, presentations, reports, and even imagery using Adobe Firefly generative AI. Adobe Workfront will also compile notifications from multiple applications, emails, and chats to inform the user about the project status. This collaboration has not been released yet and as per the press release, users can sign up on the platform to receive updates.

Adobe, Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Adobe Experience Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Copilot
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
