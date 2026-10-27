Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push

Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push

Microsoft is offering a buyout to employees primarily in the US, UK, India, and Canada.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 11:39 IST
Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push

Microsoft's VEO builds on its recently announced voluntary retirement programme

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft is offering a buyout to “some” workers
  • Microsoft has a total workforce of 2,23,000 employees
  • Microsoft has increased its spending on data centers
Advertisement

Microsoft, like other tech giants, has increased its spending on building AI infrastructure, including setting up data centers and custom chipsets for on-device AI processing. This has also led to a deeper integration of AI in daily workflows and operations of global firms. This, coupled with the massive hiring drives during the pandemic, is driving a wave of layoffs, primarily affecting middle managers and other white-collar workers. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced fresh layoffs and voluntary retirement programmes. Now, the tech giant is offering money to “some” employees for voluntarily leaving their jobs. This coincides with its increased capital expenditure on building AI infrastructure.

Microsoft Offers a Voluntary Exit Offer to 27 Percent of its Workforce

On Monday, in a blog post, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman, announced that the tech giant is offering a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to “some” employees in the US, India, the UK, and Canada. Further, the company executive said that Microsoft employees with an experience level of 70 or below are eligible for the voluntary exit package, which will include multiple pay components.

Microsoft says that the VEO is a “time-limited” programme, allowing eligible employees to leave the tech giant “with financial support and career planning resources”. Coleman writes, “Participation varies based on each business's priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs.”

Citing a person familiar with the matter, CNBC reports that about 60,000 employees of Microsoft's total workforce are eligible for the voluntary exit package, which accounts for 27 percent of its total workforce of 2,23,000 people. “The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we're evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman wrote.

In April, the tech giant announced its voluntary retirement programme, allowing employees to exit Microsoft with pay. About 7 percent of its total workforce was reportedly eligible for the voluntary retirement programme. This further builds on the company's efforts to reduce its workforce. Earlier this year, the tech giant also laid off about 4,800 employees.

At the same time, Microsoft continues to invest heavily in developing chipsets for on-device AI processing. However, the largest part of its investments is currently going towards building AI data centers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Buyout, Microsoft, AI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Festive Season Laptop Deals 2026: Explore Best Deals on AI Laptops on Amazon

Related Stories

Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Investigates iPhone Duo Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube's Content Format
  5. iPad Mini (2026) With A20 Pro Chip, OLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube’s Content Format
  5. Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue
  8. Former DOGE Staffers’ Startup Reportedly Claims to Have Accessed Sensitive Anthropic Data Using AI Agents
  9. Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  10. MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »