Motorola Edge 70 Neo will launch in India soon. As we wait for an official announcement, a new leak has suggested the colour options and key specifications of the phone. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz display. It could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA rear camera. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to arrive in four Pantone colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Specifications (Expected)

91mobiles, in association with tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu), tipped the hardware details of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo. It will reportedly be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options in India alongside 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. It is tipped to be available in four Pantone colourways: Mountain View, Milky Blue, Gray Lilac and Sage.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset could run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It could also include a three-in-one light sensor. It could feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The handset is reportedly 8.49mm thick and weighs 204 grams. It could also come with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It is expected to run Android 16 out of the box. Motorola is tipped to provide four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The new Edge 70 Neo is confirmed to land soon in India, but Motorola has not yet revealed the official launch date. It will succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

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