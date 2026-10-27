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  • Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications

Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications

Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 12:23 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro runs Android 16-based XOS 16

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery
  • It runs Android 16-based XOS 16
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro also includes pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons
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Infinix GT 50 Pro has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset. The latest gaming-oriented handset comes with an AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery. It features pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and the company's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is compatible with dedicated gaming accessories, including a controller, a gaming dock, and a magnetic cooling accessory.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colours. It will be sold through Flipkart and the company's official online store.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs. 24,999 free alongside the phone. The box includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum Charger, and a GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover Free Controller-5.

Launch benefits of Infinix GT 50 Pro include an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on eligible major bank cards. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 3,611 per month, with repayment periods of up to 18 months on eligible bank cards. Customers can earn up to 6,999 Infinix Reward Points as part of the promotional benefits. The offer also includes access to a JioGames Pro Pass for Rs. 1, which provides access to a catalogue of more than 1,000 games.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM Infinix GT 50 Pro runs Android 16-based XOS 16. It features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen is rated to deliver peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The panel offers an instant touch sampling rate of 2,800Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and has TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. It offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has the company's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro also includes pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons called Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Triggers. These controls offer 10 pressure levels and can be mapped to different in-game actions. They can also be used for system functions, like accessing applications and controlling media playback.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.59 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-axis linear motor, and an infrared blaster. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is compatible with the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, which supports wireless bypass charging. It measures 162.44x77.23x8.15mm and weighs 198 grams.

Infinix has launched bundled gaming accessories in India alongside the GT 50 Pro. The accessory lineup includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0. The GT NX Controller offers physical controls for mobile gaming and can be used in a handheld-style configuration. The GT NX Station let users connect the smartphone to an external display for a larger-screen gaming experience. The magnetic cooler is designed to help manage temperatures during intensive gameplay.

FAQInfinix Gt 50 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Infinix GT 50 Pro released?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched on April 24, 2026.
Where can I buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
You can buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro through the official Infinix website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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