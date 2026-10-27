Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks

Apple has advised affected iPhone Duo customers to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2026 09:02 IST
Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks

iPhone Duo’s top-end 2TB configuration costs Rs. 4.5 lakh in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users report inner screen cracks near the hinge of the iPhone Duo
  • Apple acknowledged the display issues and advises contacting AppleCare
  • Mechanical stress around internal hinge rails may cause display damage
Advertisement

Apple finally launched its first foldable iPhone this year. The iPhone Duo is also the most expensive iPhone to date, but it appears to be facing some early teething problems. In recent days, the handset has had to contend with the challenges of adapting iOS to a book-style display, with some early adopters raising concerns about app optimisation. However, a more serious hardware issue appears to be emerging. Users have allegedly reported cracks on the inner display near the hinge, and Apple has now acknowledged the issue.

iPhone Duo Display Issues Acknowledged by Apple

The iPhone Duo's reported display failures have raised questions about the durability of Apple's first foldable. Several users on social media claim that their inner screens have developed cracks close to the hinge. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on X that the screen-cracking issue was real, adding that Apple had not yet provided guidance to its retail stores or customer service representatives at the time of his initial post.

In a subsequent post, Gurman shared Apple's response, which acknowledged that a small number of iPhone Duo units were experiencing inner display problems. Apple has advised affected customers to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the response from early iPhone Duo users had been positive and highlighted developers' efforts to update their apps for the device's form factor. The company also confirmed that it was aware of the inner display issue, although it did not specify what was causing the failures.

Images shared on Reddit show damage concentrated around the hinge area of the iPhone Duo's inner display. In several cases, the faults appear as a line of bright pixels running across one side of the screen.

One owner in Australia reportedly said that the display cracked after fewer than 20 opening and closing cycles, despite there being no visible damage beforehand. The user subsequently visited an Apple Store, where the tech giant replaced the broken device. Several other images of damaged displays have also circulated on social media.

What Could Be Causing the Display Damage?

A teardown and dust test conducted by iFixit has offered some possible explanations for the reported failures. The repair website found that dust could enter the iPhone Duo's hinge despite the phone's IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iFixit suggested several possible explanations for the display failures, including pressure on the inner screen, a particle trapped near the hinge, repeated bending, or a manufacturing defect. It also noted that the visible fault may not necessarily mean the display panel itself has physically snapped, since a wiring issue could produce a similar line of faulty pixels.

The location of the reported damage may offer another clue. Many of the affected screens appear to fail near an area where the hinge changes shape, close to the accordion cable and the point where several edges meet. This could create a concentration of mechanical stress as the device is opened and closed.

The last possibility is the curved rails inside the hinge, which follow the screen's pivot points. According to iFixit, these rails may lift above the hinge's flat plates as the phone closes, with one rail aligning with the reported damage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Investigates iPhone Duo Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube's Content Format
  5. iPad Mini (2026) With A20 Pro Chip, OLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube’s Content Format
  5. Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue
  8. Former DOGE Staffers’ Startup Reportedly Claims to Have Accessed Sensitive Anthropic Data Using AI Agents
  9. Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  10. MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »