Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launched on October 23.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 October 2026 11:48 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 features a campaign, multiplayer, and DMZ

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign early access began October 16
  • The Call of Duty app hit over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam
  • Modern Warfare 4 comes with an extraction mode called DMZ
Advertisement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launched last week on PC and current-gen consoles, and has since been widely lauded as one of the better entries in the franchise in recent years. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has now confirmed that the first-person shooter franchise has surpassed $40 billion in lifetime revenue following the release of Modern Warfare 4.

The Xbox boss announced the milestone in an X post on Tuesday alongside a graphic showing glowing reviews of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Sharma did not confirm player or sales numbers for the new title, but congratulated Activision for the achievement.

“One of the most celebrated Call of Duty games in its 24-year history, and now $40B in lifetime franchise revenue,” Sharma said. “An incredible milestone. Congrats to the Activision team. And to the players, thank you for being with us.”

Modern Warfare 4 Launch

Call of Duty is among the best-selling game franchises of all time, and each new Call of Duty entry ranks among the top-selling titles of its year. The series' annual release cycle, robust gunplay, and multiplayer offerings bring millions of loyal players to each new entry.

Modern Warfare 4, developed by Infinity Ward, launched on October 23 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2. The shooter is not available on Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft announced this year it would stop bringing new Call of Duty titles to its game subscription service day one.

It's difficult to gauge player numbers for a new entry in the series as Call of Duty games utilise a unified Call of Duty launcher that serves as a hub for recent games and Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Battle Royale mode.

However, as per SteamDB charts, concurrent player numbers for the Call of Duty app on Steam spiked on October 16, the day Modern Warfare 4 campaign early access began, reaching over 100,000 players in a day. Following the game's full launch on October 23, the Call of Duty app on Steam crossed 200,000 players over the weekend. Player numbers for the game on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 are not known.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 features a campaign, multiplayer, and an extraction shooter mode called DMZ. The single-player campaign follows a conflict between North and South Korea.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, Activision, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Investigates iPhone Duo Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube's Content Format
  5. iPad Mini (2026) With A20 Pro Chip, OLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Motorollers Community App for Android Users in India
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched in India With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More
  4. Instagram Tests Long-Form Videos With Features, Taking on YouTube’s Content Format
  5. Microsoft Offers Voluntary Exit Buyout to About 60,000 Employees Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Push
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Colour Options, Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Pushes Franchise Past $40 Billion Lifetime Revenue
  8. Former DOGE Staffers’ Startup Reportedly Claims to Have Accessed Sensitive Anthropic Data Using AI Agents
  9. Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Inner Display Failures After Users Report Cracks
  10. MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »