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MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence

MEXC plans to restrict Dutch accounts by October 24, with the offboarding process scheduled to conclude by October 31.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 21:00 IST
MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

MEXC’s restricted-jurisdiction policy covers markets subject to EU or US sanctions

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Highlights
  • MEXC received a warning from the Dutch AFM in 2025
  • Fiat services for Dutch users stopped in March 2026
  • The exchange also restricted services in Russia and Belarus
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MEXC crypto exchange admitted to lacking authorisation in accordance with MiCA regulations from the European Union (EU) and is ceasing its operations in the Netherlands, while additional limitations are imposed on clients from Russia, Belarus, and 13 other restricted jurisdictions. The exchange does not have the authorisation to offer crypto-asset services according to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) within the EU and European Economic Area (EEA), as per the country restrictions guidelines of October 21. The announcement comes after regulatory measures taken in the Netherlands and the termination of services in Russia and Belarus. 

Dutch Regulator Previously Flagged MEXC for Offering Crypto Services Without Authorisation  

Terms of MEXC disallow users from a few of the key markets, but the reasons behind these prohibitions are somewhat different. The decision of MEXC to leave the Dutch market comes after a warning by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), which took place on September 24, 2025. MEXC was providing cryptocurrency services to Dutch customers without proper authorisation as per MiCA.

The AFM noted that the exchange had been marketing itself through a social media page in Dutch as well as by sponsoring a blockchain conference. AFM was worried about consumer protection because the lack of MEXC in the commercial register made its legal domicile unclear. In March 2026, MEXC stopped its fiat-related services for Dutch citizens, including bank transfers, peer-to-peer transactions, and fiat deposits.

The exchange proceeded to establish a phased closure process of customer accounts depending on account details. Offboarding by the exchange is expected to conclude on October 23 for the last batch, as per the offboarding statement released on September 29. However, the restriction of accounts will be on October 24, and the process will be completed by October 31.

These dates have yet to be sorted out by MEXC. It will thus be up to the customers to adhere to the guidelines provided within the attached documents, especially if there is an earlier deadline to be considered regarding withdrawals. In addition to the licensing issue in Europe, MEXC also decided that on October 20 it would cease operations for its customers in Russia and Belarus.

Apart from the above service exits, MEXC's User Agreement of October 13 specifies 13 banned jurisdictions for MEXC exchange. Among them are the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine, which altogether form one jurisdiction. 

Also, bans cover all jurisdictions under comprehensive EU and/or US sanctions and jurisdictions that are on the high-risk call-for-action list of the Financial Action Task Force.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: MEXC, Crypto Regulations, MiCA Legislation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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