MEXC Set to Exit Netherlands After Confirming It Has No MiCA Licence

MEXC crypto exchange admitted to lacking authorisation in accordance with MiCA regulations from the European Union (EU) and is ceasing its operations in the Netherlands, while additional limitations are imposed on clients from Russia, Belarus, and 13 other restricted jurisdictions. The exchange does not have the authorisation to offer crypto-asset services according to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) within the EU and European Economic Area (EEA), as per the country restrictions guidelines of October 21. The announcement comes after regulatory measures taken in the Netherlands and the termination of services in Russia and Belarus.

Dutch Regulator Previously Flagged MEXC for Offering Crypto Services Without Authorisation

Terms of MEXC disallow users from a few of the key markets, but the reasons behind these prohibitions are somewhat different. The decision of MEXC to leave the Dutch market comes after a warning by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), which took place on September 24, 2025. MEXC was providing cryptocurrency services to Dutch customers without proper authorisation as per MiCA.

The AFM noted that the exchange had been marketing itself through a social media page in Dutch as well as by sponsoring a blockchain conference. AFM was worried about consumer protection because the lack of MEXC in the commercial register made its legal domicile unclear. In March 2026, MEXC stopped its fiat-related services for Dutch citizens, including bank transfers, peer-to-peer transactions, and fiat deposits.

The exchange proceeded to establish a phased closure process of customer accounts depending on account details. Offboarding by the exchange is expected to conclude on October 23 for the last batch, as per the offboarding statement released on September 29. However, the restriction of accounts will be on October 24, and the process will be completed by October 31.

These dates have yet to be sorted out by MEXC. It will thus be up to the customers to adhere to the guidelines provided within the attached documents, especially if there is an earlier deadline to be considered regarding withdrawals. In addition to the licensing issue in Europe, MEXC also decided that on October 20 it would cease operations for its customers in Russia and Belarus.

Apart from the above service exits, MEXC's User Agreement of October 13 specifies 13 banned jurisdictions for MEXC exchange. Among them are the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine, which altogether form one jurisdiction.

Also, bans cover all jurisdictions under comprehensive EU and/or US sanctions and jurisdictions that are on the high-risk call-for-action list of the Financial Action Task Force.