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iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More

The update brings Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo, in addition to other features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 12:23 IST
iOS 27.2 Update Rolls Out With New Siri AI Features, Contextual Messages Suggestions and More

Apple first previewed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 in June

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Highlights
  • Siri AI now supports five additional new global languages
  • iPhone Duo gets Apple Pencil support and Edge Light feature
  • iOS 27.2 also patches a critical security flaw in Apple Intelligence
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Apple released the iOS 27.2 update for iPhone on Monday. It is the second major iteration of the latest iPhone operating system, which was first rolled out in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The update brings several new features, including new features and more languages for Siri AI. Users can also access contextual suggestions in Messages, which allow them to take quick actions in apps like Calendar and Reminders. The Cupertino-based tech giant patched several security vulnerabilities as well.

iOS 27.2 Update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 27.2 for all iPhone models compatible with iOS 27, including the new iPhone Duo. One of the key changes in iOS 27.2 is an expansion of Siri AI's capabilities. Apple says the AI assistant can now recall previous interactions. This allows users to ask about information it provided earlier, such as restaurant recommendations from a previous conversation.

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Siri AI is also said to be capable of drawing information from other personal sources like photos sent as attachments in Messages, Calendar event attendees, voicemails, and improved results from Safari history and Reading List. The tech giant has also expanded the languages Siri AI is available in. According to Apple, it now supports French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Another notable feature in iOS 27.2 is contextual suggestions in Messages. It was first previewed at WWDC 2026 but did not roll out with the first iOS 27 update. With this feature, users can take actions based on their conversations. iPhone users can now also edit captions and comments, avoid adding duplicate photos, and receive reminders before an album expires so they can save important photos and videos.

Support for SynthID has been expanded to Photos and Image Playground, which allows users to identify images generated or modified using the Apple Intelligence tools. In the Apple TV app, there are Simple Profiles. This means users in a household can keep separate profiles with personalised recommendations.

Apple has rolled out two new features specifically for the iPhone Duo as well. The first is Apple Pencil support for the foldable. Meanwhile, users will also see Edge Light, which can illuminate the user's face during video calls.

In addition to the new features, the iOS 27.2 update brings several security fixes across Accounts, App Intents, Calendar, Maps, Photos, Shortcuts, and more apps. A major fix was for an Apple Intelligence flaw that could potentially allow threat actors to remotely access sensitive data. Other WebKit and kernel issues have been patched, too.

Compatible iPhone users can download iOS 27.2 by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and following the on-screen instructions.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27.2 Update, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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