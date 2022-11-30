Technology News
  Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year

Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year

Apex Legends Mobile is the iPhone Game of the Year for 2022.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 15:56 IST
Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year

Photo Credit: Apple

Winners of the best apps and games will receive physical App Store awards

Highlights
  • App Store editors select the best apps and games every year
  • Apple has also released a list of Cultural Impact Winners
  • GoodNotes 5 was named iPad App of the Year

Apple has released the list of its 2022 App Store Award winners to highlight the 15 best apps and games of the year across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV categories. The list includes novel social media app BeReal, the productivity tool GoodNotes 5, immersive 3D family genealogy app MacFamilyTree 10, the Latin American entertainment platform ViX, and workout tracker Gentler Streak. The Cupertino tech giant has awarded Apex Legends Mobile, Moncage, Inscryption, and El Hijo as the best gaming titles on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV respectively.

The list of the company's picks for the top apps and games for 2022 was announced in a blog post. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement all the apps and games on the list have "delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives.”

The company also separately released a list consisting of five 'Cultural Impact Winners', which the company claims have had "a lasting impact on people's lives and influenced culture" by "engaging more deeply with their emotions." Emotional well-being app - How We Feel, storyteller app that spotlights systemic housing injustices and its impact on people of colour - Dot's Home, widget app - Locket Widget, hydration app Waterllama complete this year's cultural impact winners list, and history exploration app Inua - A Story in Ice and Time completed the awards list in the Cultural Impact Category.

BeReal has been named as the iPhone App of the Year, while GoodNotes 5 has received the title of the iPad App of the Year. Meanwhile, MacFamilyTree 10 is the Mac App of the Year. ViX was named the Apple TV App of the Year, while Gentler Streak won the title of Apple Watch App of the Year.

In addition to these apps, Apple named the best games available on the App Store. Apex Legends Mobile earned the iPhone Game of the Year award. Meanwhile, Moncage received the iPad Game of the Year title.

Apple picked Inscryption as the Mac Game of the Year, while El Hijo was featured as the Apple TV Game of the Year. Wylde Flowers was named the Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

As usual, winners of the best apps and games will receive physical App Store awards which have the signature blue App Store logo set on 100 percent recycled aluminium, along with the name of the winners engraved on the other side.

