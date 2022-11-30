Xiaomi 13 will offer better battery life than Apple's current flagship handset, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Xiaomi's CEO and Founder, Lei Jun. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to host a product launch conference for its Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphone series and wearables on December 1. Ahead of the launch event, the company has teased details of the devices, showing customers what they can expect from the upcoming flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to go head-to-head with the Cupertino, California-based giant's iPhone 14 series, as well as other flagship smartphones in 2023.

According to a post on Weibo by Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun, the Xiaomi 13 could offer better battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The senior executive posted a screenshot of the DOU test run on the Xiaomi 13 as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and other previous generation Xiaomi smartphones including the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Huawei P50 Pro, and Samsung S22 Ultra.

A screenshot of the battery test scores that shows the Xiaomi 13 ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

The DOU test is reportedly designed to signify the endurance score of a device's battery life throughout the course of a typical day of usage. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 flagship device is shown to have scored 1.37 on the battery life test, higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which scored 1.28. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to ship with a 4,500mAh battery unit. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max ships with a 4,323mAh battery backup.

Meanwhile, the executive emphasised that the thickness and grip of the upcoming flagship smartphone are more important to him than the device's battery life endurance.

Last month, a tipster claimed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is expected to make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 13, would pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The handset may also feature a Surge P2 chip for managing the charging speeds, according to the tipster.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4, and MIUI 14 alongside the flagship Xiaomi 13 series at the December 1 2022 launch event. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant is yet to confirm the launch timeline for the Xiaomi 13 flagship device in Indian and global markets.

