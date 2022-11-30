Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Will Outperform iPhone 14 Pro Max in Battery Performance, CEO Claims

Xiaomi 13 series will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that was recently launched by Qualcomm.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 13:50 IST
Xiaomi 13 Will Outperform iPhone 14 Pro Max in Battery Performance, CEO Claims

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 has been tipped to feature a Surge P2 chip for managing charging speeds

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series launch date is set for December 1
  • The company will also unveil MIUI 14 at the launch event
  • Xiaomi 13 thickness and grip are more important than battery, CEO says

Xiaomi 13 will offer better battery life than Apple's current flagship handset, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Xiaomi's CEO and Founder, Lei Jun. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to host a product launch conference for its Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphone series and wearables on December 1. Ahead of the launch event, the company has teased details of the devices, showing customers what they can expect from the upcoming flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to go head-to-head with the Cupertino, California-based giant's iPhone 14 series, as well as other flagship smartphones in 2023.

According to a post on Weibo by Xiaomi CEO and Founder Lei Jun, the Xiaomi 13 could offer better battery life than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The senior executive posted a screenshot of the DOU test run on the Xiaomi 13 as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and other previous generation Xiaomi smartphones including the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Huawei P50 Pro, and Samsung S22 Ultra.

xiaomi 13 dou test lei jun weibo xiaomi 13 batery test

A screenshot of the battery test scores that shows the Xiaomi 13 ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

 

The DOU test is reportedly designed to signify the endurance score of a device's battery life throughout the course of a typical day of usage. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 flagship device is shown to have scored 1.37 on the battery life test, higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which scored 1.28. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to ship with a 4,500mAh battery unit. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max ships with a 4,323mAh battery backup.

Meanwhile, the executive emphasised that the thickness and grip of the upcoming flagship smartphone are more important to him than the device's battery life endurance.

Last month, a tipster claimed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is expected to make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 13, would pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The handset may also feature a Surge P2 chip for managing the charging speeds, according to the tipster.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4, and MIUI 14 alongside the flagship Xiaomi 13 series at the December 1 2022 launch event. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant is yet to confirm the launch timeline for the Xiaomi 13 flagship device in Indian and global markets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam
The Elephant Whisperers Trailer Shows the Heartwarming Tantrums of an Orphaned, Baby Elephant
