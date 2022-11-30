Technology News
Moto E40 Price in India Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale

Motorola Moto E40 was launched in India in October 2021.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 17:00 IST
Moto E40 Price in India Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale

Motorola Moto E40 also packs 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto E40 runs on Android 11
  • The handset features a triple rear camera setup
  • The Moto E40 has 64GB of onboard storage

Moto E40 price in India has dropped to Rs. 8,299 from its listed of Rs. 9,499. The price cut is a part of the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. The Moto E40 was launched in India in October last year and comes with a 90Hz LCD screen. The handset features a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, comes with up to 1TB of expandable storage, and offers a near-stock Android experience.

Moto E40 price in India

The Moto E40 is getting a price cut in India as a part of the Black Friday sale on Flipkart. The price of the handset will come down to Rs. 8,299, down from Rs. 9,499. The smartphone comes in two colour options including Carbon Gray and Pink Clay.

As mentioned earlier, the Moto E40 was launched in India in October 2021.

Moto E40 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Moto E40 runs on Android 11 and sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto E40 from Motorola features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear cameras support features including Portrait mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, HDR Night Vision, Macro Vision, and a Pro Mode. For selfies, the Moto E40 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Motorola Moto E40 also packs 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto E40, Motorola Moto E40 specifications, Motorola Moto E40 price in India
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
