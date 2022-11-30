Technology News
Noise is the leading brand for basic smartwatches, as India grew 171 percent year-on-year in global smartwatch shipments.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 14:03 IST
Noise narrowly edged ahead of Fire-Boltt for the top spot in the basic smartwatch segment

Highlights
  • Apple controls over half of the global high-level OS smartwatch segment
  • Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Boat drove sales in India
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series has helped boost sales

India has grown to become the biggest market for smartwatches globally, as bumper shipments in Q3 2022 helped the country overtake other global markets in the smartwatch segment. As per a new report from data and analytics firm Counterpoint, 30 percent of global smartwatch shipments came to India, with affordable brands in the basic smartwatch segment such as Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Boat driving sales. India experienced a massive 171 percent year-on-year growth for Q3 2022, overtaking other key global markets.

The report from Counterpoint puts India ahead of North America and China, which accounted for 25 percent and 16 percent of global smartwatch shipments respectively. India's phenomenal growth of 171 percent YoY saw it jump from third to first globally, thanks to significant innovation in the budget smartwatch space, and rapidly increasing demand.

Interestingly, Counterpoint has classified smartwatches into two broad segments - high-level OS smartwatches and basic smartwatches. In the former category, Apple and Samsung continue to lead the space globally thanks to the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch product ranges respectively, while brands such as Huawei, Amazfit, and Garmin complete the top five.

However, it's the basic smartwatch category that has driven India's growth to become the biggest market globally. The segment, which comprises smartwatches running basic operating systems (such as RTOS) that lack support for installing any additional apps, is globally led by three Indian brands - Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Boat. Xiaomi and Huawei also have a smaller presence in the segment, while Noise just slightly edged out Fire-Boltt to take the lead in the segment, as per the Counterpoint report.

Apple and Samsung saw strong quarter-on-quarter growth thanks to the Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch 5 series respectively. China's decline in growth in this segment and loss of its top spot is reportedly due to the country's continued ‘zero-COVID' policy, which has led to frequent shutdowns and lockdowns, and thus affected consumer demand for smartwatches, typically seen as an accessory rather than an electronic necessity.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
